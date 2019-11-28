Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Grant Wayne St. Marie. View Sign Obituary

Grant Wayne St. Marie passed away on November 4, 2019 with his wife by his side. He was predeceased by his mom Frances and dad Patrick. Grant was born on April 8, 1947 in Edson, Alberta.



He is survived by his wife Noreen, sons Troy (Lisa), Trever (Trena), daughter Tanya, grandchildren Dexter (Taylia), Hayley (Colton), Lachanda, Faith and Amber (Jeremy), great-grandchildren Santana, Karma, Sophia, Jayden and Taylor.



He also leaves behind his sister Patricia (Don), nephews Stephen and Michael, many other nieces and nephews, along with an abundance of good friends that were like extended family.



He worked in BC. and Alberta as a heavy duty mechanic. He worked on the Coquihalla from start to finish, where he met and married Noreen.



Grant and Noreen married in August 1989, then in September 1989 Grant moved to Dease Lake to work for the highways department, a year later Noreen and Tanya followed. After retiring he was a volunteer fireman, ambulance driver and guard for both Dease Lake and Telegraph Creek RCMP. He also drove part-time, driving the mail truck to Watson Lake, Telegraph Creek and Iskut.



Grant was always there if you needed a ride or help with your vehicle.



He will be missed by all that knew him.

