It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Guerino Caputo at the age of 94 on Monday, July 29, 2019.



He is survived by his wife of 56 years Carolina, his siblings Rosaria, Carmela and Alfredo Caputo, his brothers-in-law Carmine, Anselmo and Giuseppe (Vincenza) Guzzo, sisters-in-law Maria Zaccaria and Rita (Danilo) Covaceuszach and many nieces and nephews in Kamloops, as well as in other parts of Canada and Italy.



Guerino was born in Aiello Calabro, Cosenza, Italy on April 12, 1925 to Pietro and Anna Caputo. He immigrated to Canada in 1951 and was initially employed by the R.F. Welch Company. He worked at various jobs and in 1963 Guerino returned to Italy where he met and married Carolina and together they returned to Canada, settling in Kamloops. Guerino had a strong sense of responsibility towards their family in Italy and was instrumental in the immigration of family members to Kamloops.



After his retirement from Tolko Forest Products in 1978, he enjoyed working in his garden, going for daily walks, shopping and visiting with family and friends. In recent years, he especially looked forward to and cherished visits from friends and family at Gemstone Care Centre.



The family would like to thank Dr. Wynne, the staff at Gemstone and the ER staff at Royal Inland Hospital for the wonderful care of Guerino.



Prayers will be recited at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 7:00 pm and the Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 11:00 am. A private entombment will follow at Evergreen Mausoleum.



