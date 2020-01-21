May 27, 1933 - January 17, 2020
Gunther Willi Aichele died peacefully in his home with his wife Gisele by his side. He had suffered with severe back pain and various ailments the last couple of weeks and is now at peace.
Gunther is survived by his wife Gisele (Gisela) of over 58 years, his daughters Michelle (Miekel) and Sandra (Nicola) Aichele, four lovely granddaughters Alex and Wilson Ewasiuk and Madison and Kennedy Aichele-Jones (all in Vancouver) and Zenn Aichele in Victoria.
Gunther was the first paymaster at Lornex Mine, now Highland Valley Copper, until retirement in September of 1990. Gunther enjoyed the outdoors, was an avid skier, spent years at the tennis club, weekends away camping and then in retirement took up golf. He and his wife travelled all over North America with the motorhome which included all of Canada, most of US and all of Mexico and the Baja. Gunther and his wife had enjoyed over a dozen cruises and visited 86 countries during his life time... so a full and fun filled life was lived. Gunther also volunteered for many sporting events and the Rib Fest for four years in a row.
Thank you to our girls, grandchildren and dear friends for their support, friendship and strength during this difficult time. Many thanks to Dr. Stephanie Bourdeau and her wonderful staff for their compassion and understanding, also to the great staff and volunteers at our wonderful Hospice.
Donations in Gunther's name may be made to hospice.
No funeral service by request.
