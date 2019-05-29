Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gurbachan Kaur Sohal. View Sign Service Information Kamloops Funeral Home 285 Fortune Drive Kamloops , BC V2B 2H7 (250)-554-2577 Obituary

It is with great sadness that the family of Gurbachan Kaur Sohal announces her passing on May 20, 2019.



Gurbachan Kaur is survived by her loving family, her sons Gurdev Singh (Mandeep Kaur) Sohal and Sarwan Singh (Jaspreet Kaur) Sohal and her daughters Gurdev Kaur (late Amar Singh) Lalli, Gurjit Kaur (Talwinder Singh) Randhawa and Gurdish Kaur Sohal as well as many family and friends. She also leaves special memories to nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren who will miss her dearly.



She is predeceased by her parents and siblings as well as her husband Mohan Singh Sohal in 2004.



Gurbachan Kaur was born on January 1, 1928 in India. Since coming to Canada she has loved spending quality time with her family and being out in her yard and garden. She was also often seen enjoying walks around the neighborhood.



Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Kamloops Funeral Home, 285 Fortune Drive and will be followed by prayers at the Sikh Cultural Society, 700 Cambridge Crescent, Kamloops.



Arrangements entrusted to Kamloops Funeral Home 250-554-2577



