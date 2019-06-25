Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Guy Lucien Martin. View Sign Obituary

February 1, 1932 – June 20, 2019



Guy passed away peacefully at The Hamlets, his home of nearly ten years, on June 21, 2019. Guy was predeceased by his loving wife Peggy Barbara Martin on July 22, 2017. Guy was cherished by his loving children Linda (Gary) Walker, Dean Martin, and Claude (Shawn) Martin and grandchildren Aaron (Val) Walker, Nicole (Travis) and step-grandchild Eden (Kieran).



Guy was born in Riviere-du-Loup, Quebec and raised in Montreal with his siblings Jaqueline, Marcel, Pierrette, Charlotte, Albert, Jack and Johnny. At an early age, he joined the RCAF and was stationed at St. Hubert's Air Force base in Montreal, where he met the love of his life Peggy. They were married after leaving the Air Force, then moved to Halifax where their first child Linda was born. After a couple years, Peggy felt the call to come back to BC and be closer to her mother, the late Mary Darwin. They moved to Vancouver where their first son Claude was born. After moving onto Nelson, Revelstoke and Penticton, they eventually settled in Kamloops where their second son Dean was born.



With their family now complete, Guy and Peg built a wonderful life in Kamloops where they went on to meet many wonderful lifetime friends. Guy worked his entire career for CNCP Telecommunications, where he was liked and respected by colleagues. Guy was a wonderful husband, father and family man always being there for anyone in need. He was a community contributor, having coached hockey and baseball for many years. He was also known around the neighborhood for building a backyard hockey rink where many games were played. With help from his brother Jack he built a swimming pool in the backyard, where again all were welcome to come and enjoy. Guy and Peggy were avid golfers and enjoyed many years with their friends at KGGC.



Dad had a jovial spirit, crazy sense of humour, and kind heart. He will be forever missed, always loved, never forgotten.



The family would like to express our sincere gratitude to the staff on B1 at The Hamlets for their enduring professionalism, love and kindness. You made our dad's final years as comfortable as could possibly be. We are forever grateful.



A celebration of Guy and Peggy's life will be held in early fall, details to follow.



