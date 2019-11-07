Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hang Pham (Kim) Ferrer. View Sign Service Information Schoening Funeral Service 513 Seymour Street Kamloops , BC V2C2G8 (250)-374-1454 Obituary

Hang (Kim) Pham Ferrer, aged 73, went on to be with her Lord on October 31, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her family in the care of the Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice Home.



Hang was born on April 10, 1946 in Binh Long, Vietnam. She immigrated to Canada in 1977 with her three beautiful daughters and one accident-prone son and made a home in Winnipeg. She moved to Kamloops in 2015 and enjoyed being part of the Westsyde Fellowship Church, serving in their thrift store until her illness prevented her from helping out.



Mom enjoyed gardening and travelling and lived for her children and grandchildren. She instilled a sense of adventure by taking her children camping and on road trips as soon as she got her driver's licence. She taught her children discipline and success through hard work.



Hang's kind and generous spirit was the fruit of the generosity she received from so many.



She is survived by her daughter Trang (Brent), son Nghi (Shauna), daughter Yen (Ian), and daughter Thuy and her grandchildren Justin (Miranda), Janae (Matthew), Jaron and Asia.



A Memorial Service was held on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at St. Andrews on the Square, 159 Seymour Street in Kamloops.



