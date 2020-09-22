Hans Baron passed away peacefully in his sleep on September 9, 2020 at the age of 95.
Hans was born Janis Barons on October 2, 1924 in the small community of Patashi, Abrenes in eastern Latvia. By the end of WWII, after being liberated by the American troops, Hans worked in their kitchen in Schwetzingen, Germany. Here he met his future wife, Else. He, Else and daughter Vera immigrated to Canada in 1955. Two more daughters Nadja and Luba completed the family in 1955 and 1958.
Hans worked for Alcan Inc. in Kitimat until his retirement. While living in the north he enjoyed salmon and crab fishing and dappling in some gold mining.
He and Else spent their retirement years in Coldstream where they enjoyed many happy years gardening. People would often stop by to admire their property. Hans was especially proud of the spring fed pond he built for raising trout. His grandchildren have fond memories of catching fish and releasing them and occasionally falling in the pond.
Hans is fondly remembered by his friends for his great sense of humour, integrity and willingness to lend a helping hand whenever needed.
In his declining years Hans lived with his daughter Luba in Kamloops.
Hans is survived by his three daughters Vera Hamson (Tom), Nadja Baron (Tony Mullens) and Luba Baron (Nick Milligan), grandchildren Susan Pomaranski (Miles), Cherie McLean, Michael Hamson (Pamela), Nicholas Mullens (Whitney), Kristine Hamson (Colin), Tarah Nightingale (Mike), and numerous great-grandchildren.
Hans was predeceased by his wife Else, his parents Pavils and Stepanida Barons, and brother Mikelis Barons.
A private family Celebration of life will be held in the future.
Arrangements entrusted to
Kamloops Funeral Home
Condolences may be sent to the family
from www.kamloopsfuneralhome.com