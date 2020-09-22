1/1
Hans Baron
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hans's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hans Baron passed away peacefully in his sleep on September 9, 2020 at the age of 95.

Hans was born Janis Barons on October 2, 1924 in the small community of Patashi, Abrenes in eastern Latvia. By the end of WWII, after being liberated by the American troops, Hans worked in their kitchen in Schwetzingen, Germany. Here he met his future wife, Else. He, Else and daughter Vera immigrated to Canada in 1955. Two more daughters Nadja and Luba completed the family in 1955 and 1958.

Hans worked for Alcan Inc. in Kitimat until his retirement. While living in the north he enjoyed salmon and crab fishing and dappling in some gold mining.

He and Else spent their retirement years in Coldstream where they enjoyed many happy years gardening. People would often stop by to admire their property. Hans was especially proud of the spring fed pond he built for raising trout. His grandchildren have fond memories of catching fish and releasing them and occasionally falling in the pond.

Hans is fondly remembered by his friends for his great sense of humour, integrity and willingness to lend a helping hand whenever needed.

In his declining years Hans lived with his daughter Luba in Kamloops.

Hans is survived by his three daughters Vera Hamson (Tom), Nadja Baron (Tony Mullens) and Luba Baron (Nick Milligan), grandchildren Susan Pomaranski (Miles), Cherie McLean, Michael Hamson (Pamela), Nicholas Mullens (Whitney), Kristine Hamson (Colin), Tarah Nightingale (Mike), and numerous great-grandchildren.

Hans was predeceased by his wife Else, his parents Pavils and Stepanida Barons, and brother Mikelis Barons.

A private family Celebration of life will be held in the future.

Arrangements entrusted to
Kamloops Funeral Home

Condolences may be sent to the family
from www.kamloopsfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kamloops This Week from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kamloops Funeral Home
285 Fortune Drive
Kamloops , BC V2B 2H7
(250) 554-2577
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved