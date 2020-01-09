Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hans Werner Schlichtenhorst. View Sign Service Information Alternatives Funeral & Cremation Services 604 Tranquille Rd Kamloops , BC V2B 3H6 (250)-554-2324 Obituary

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Hans Werner Schlichtenhorst on December 7, 2019 in Kamloops, British Columbia. A special thank you goes out to the staff at Kamloops Seniors Village for all their loving care over the 5 years dad lived with Alzheimer's.



Left to remember Hans are his children Zita Totten, Tia (Dave) Wagner, Lia Flack, grandchildren Daniel Johnson, Angelina Cresnjar, Ryland, Aidan, Cailen Wagner, Brooklyn, Kaya, Jayla Flack, six great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild; as well as his brother, nephew and nieces in Germany.



He was predeceased by his wife Sylvia and brother Dieter.



Hans was born on November 18, 1930 in Uelzen, Germany, he travelled by ship to America on his 21st birthday. Best advice from a fellow countryman was this: "No matter what, do not hang around Germans. Read the paper, listen to the radio and learn English." In Canada, he travelled to beautiful British Columbia and decided to stay, working on the Canadian National Railway. Meeting his wife to be Sylvia Yvonne Gunn in Kamloops, they made a home of 49 years .



He'd become a heavy duty mechanic, working at Connor Trucking, Inland Kenworth, Kamloops Fuel Injection and retiring at James International Western Star. Hans was well liked by co-workers and customers alike.



Hans discovered the love of Jesus in April of 1980 and met many fellow believers over the years at Full Gospel Tabernacle, Calvary Temple, Bethel Tabernacle, Foursquare Church and others.



He enjoyed visiting with friends, "tinkering" in his wood-working shop, windsurfing, swimming, going on long trail walks, Cottonwood Campground at Shuswap Lake and Crystal Springs Resort at Lac La Hache.



There will be no formal ceremony as per Hans' request.



Arrangements entrusted to Alternatives Funeral & Cremation Services 250-554-2324



Condolences may be expressed to the family from

www.myalternatives.ca

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Hans Werner Schlichtenhorst on December 7, 2019 in Kamloops, British Columbia. A special thank you goes out to the staff at Kamloops Seniors Village for all their loving care over the 5 years dad lived with Alzheimer's.Left to remember Hans are his children Zita Totten, Tia (Dave) Wagner, Lia Flack, grandchildren Daniel Johnson, Angelina Cresnjar, Ryland, Aidan, Cailen Wagner, Brooklyn, Kaya, Jayla Flack, six great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild; as well as his brother, nephew and nieces in Germany.He was predeceased by his wife Sylvia and brother Dieter.Hans was born on November 18, 1930 in Uelzen, Germany, he travelled by ship to America on his 21st birthday. Best advice from a fellow countryman was this: "No matter what, do not hang around Germans. Read the paper, listen to the radio and learn English." In Canada, he travelled to beautiful British Columbia and decided to stay, working on the Canadian National Railway. Meeting his wife to be Sylvia Yvonne Gunn in Kamloops, they made a home of 49 years .He'd become a heavy duty mechanic, working at Connor Trucking, Inland Kenworth, Kamloops Fuel Injection and retiring at James International Western Star. Hans was well liked by co-workers and customers alike.Hans discovered the love of Jesus in April of 1980 and met many fellow believers over the years at Full Gospel Tabernacle, Calvary Temple, Bethel Tabernacle, Foursquare Church and others.He enjoyed visiting with friends, "tinkering" in his wood-working shop, windsurfing, swimming, going on long trail walks, Cottonwood Campground at Shuswap Lake and Crystal Springs Resort at Lac La Hache.There will be no formal ceremony as per Hans' request.Arrangements entrusted to Alternatives Funeral & Cremation Services 250-554-2324Condolences may be expressed to the family fromwww.myalternatives.ca Published in Kamloops This Week on Jan. 9, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close