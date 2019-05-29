Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harbhajan Singh Nagra. View Sign Service Information Schoening Funeral Service 513 Seymour Street Kamloops , BC V2C2G8 (250)-374-1454 Obituary

May 12, 1926 –May 25, 2019



Sadly, on the early morning of Saturday, May 25, 2019, our Papa Ji; Harbhajan Singh Nagra passed away.



He is survived by his beloved wife of 72 years Joginder Kaur Nagra, his three daughters and sons-in-law, his son and daughter-in-law, ten grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.



He was born and raised in Jiwan pur Jattan Punjab, India. As a young man, he served in the Indian Army and soon after started his family. In 1981, he came to Canada to start a new journey with the same determination as he always exerted.



After many years of working in Canada, both him and his wife retired to enjoy time between India and Canada.



With a background in the army, life was routine.... each day started by completing his morning paath and breakfast with his wife, followed by a walk along Schubert Drive, to then relax for the day as evening approached, he was particular about dinner time and completing his evening paath. He exemplified pride, honesty, integrity, hard work and punctuality.



In summers, he enjoyed sitting in the yard to enjoy the herbs, vegetables and vibrant floral garden. As fall approached, he looked forward to booking his trip "home" for the winter months. While in India, his passion was about helping others and building his home.



He will be sadly missed by his immediate and extended family, friends in Canada, India and abroad.



"Goodbye Papa Ji"



The family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff of Royal Inland Hospital and Overlander Trinity Care for keeping him comfortable in his last days.



Funeral Services will be held at Schoening Funeral Chapel, 513 Seymour Street on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 1:00 pm. Cremation to follow at Pine Crematorium and a Prayer Service at the Gurdwara Sahib Society, 1345 Ord Road, Kamloops.



