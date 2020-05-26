Hardeep Kaur Matharu
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Hardeep's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Hardeep Kaur Matharu. Hardeep passed away peacefully with her family and friends by her side on May 23, 2020 after her long battle with cancer.

She was a kind, loving and courageous woman who will be deeply missed.

She will be forever remembered by her husband Raj and their daughters Anita and Sunita.

A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 11:00 am at Kamloops Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19 restrictions the service will be immediate family and friends only.

Arrangements entrusted to
Kamloops Funeral Home

Condolences may be sent to the family from www.kamloopsfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kamloops This Week from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kamloops Funeral Home
285 Fortune Drive
Kamloops , BC V2B 2H7
(250) 554-2577
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved