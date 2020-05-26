It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Hardeep Kaur Matharu. Hardeep passed away peacefully with her family and friends by her side on May 23, 2020 after her long battle with cancer.
She was a kind, loving and courageous woman who will be deeply missed.
She will be forever remembered by her husband Raj and their daughters Anita and Sunita.
A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 11:00 am at Kamloops Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19 restrictions the service will be immediate family and friends only.
Arrangements entrusted to
Kamloops Funeral Home
Condolences may be sent to the family from www.kamloopsfuneralhome.com
Published in Kamloops This Week from May 26 to May 27, 2020.