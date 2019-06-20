Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hardy Weber. View Sign Obituary

Hardy Weber of Kamloops, BC passed away on June 7, 2019. He was born on April 25, 1926 near Riga, Latvia. He came to Kamloops in 1929 with his family. In 1937, the family moved to Burnaby. Hardy continued to live in Burnaby until he moved his family in 1967 to Quesnel.



Hardy was a locomotive engineer with CP Rail in Vancouver and an equipment operator in Quesnel. Hardy and Pat moved to Kamloops in 2000.



He is greatly missed and was loved by his family.



Hardy is survived by his wife of 70 years Pat, sons Michael Weber (Gloria) and Peter Weber (Janie) and daughter Lorene Weber, grandchildren Cyndi Logan (Steve), Amanda Weber/Roy (Shawn), Jonathan Weber (Valerie), Richard Weber and Ethan Weber (Alysha), great-granddaughters Camille, Caitlin and Clare Logan, sister Shirley Fetherstonhaugh (Frank) and brother Roy Scuffi (Louise) and many extended family members.



Predeceased by son Stephen Weber, parents Olga and Peter Scuffi and brothers Harry and Helmer Weber and Tom Scuffi.

Hardy was a life member of the Royal Canadian Legion Br. 94 of Quesnel, BC. He greatly enjoyed his time as a member of the

hospital visiting committee of this Legion.



Hardy was always ready to help his family, friends and neighbours with any project they had.



He enjoyed gardening and continued this activity in his 80s. He was a very good bowler and had many trophies to prove it.



I would like to thank Dr. Bantock for the care he gave Hardy over many years. I would also like to thank the staff of 2-South Ponderosa Lodge for the compassionate care given to Hardy for the six months he was there and the care aides from High Country Health Care who came to our home.



A Celebration of Life will be held this summer at Francois Lake.



In lieu of flowers, those who wish are asked to donate to a charity of their choice.



Condolences may be sent to the family at Hardy Weber of Kamloops, BC passed away on June 7, 2019. He was born on April 25, 1926 near Riga, Latvia. He came to Kamloops in 1929 with his family. In 1937, the family moved to Burnaby. Hardy continued to live in Burnaby until he moved his family in 1967 to Quesnel.Hardy was a locomotive engineer with CP Rail in Vancouver and an equipment operator in Quesnel. Hardy and Pat moved to Kamloops in 2000.He is greatly missed and was loved by his family.Hardy is survived by his wife of 70 years Pat, sons Michael Weber (Gloria) and Peter Weber (Janie) and daughter Lorene Weber, grandchildren Cyndi Logan (Steve), Amanda Weber/Roy (Shawn), Jonathan Weber (Valerie), Richard Weber and Ethan Weber (Alysha), great-granddaughters Camille, Caitlin and Clare Logan, sister Shirley Fetherstonhaugh (Frank) and brother Roy Scuffi (Louise) and many extended family members.Predeceased by son Stephen Weber, parents Olga and Peter Scuffi and brothers Harry and Helmer Weber and Tom Scuffi.Hardy was a life member of the Royal Canadian Legion Br. 94 of Quesnel, BC. He greatly enjoyed his time as a member of thehospital visiting committee of this Legion.Hardy was always ready to help his family, friends and neighbours with any project they had.He enjoyed gardening and continued this activity in his 80s. He was a very good bowler and had many trophies to prove it.I would like to thank Dr. Bantock for the care he gave Hardy over many years. I would also like to thank the staff of 2-South Ponderosa Lodge for the compassionate care given to Hardy for the six months he was there and the care aides from High Country Health Care who came to our home.A Celebration of Life will be held this summer at Francois Lake.In lieu of flowers, those who wish are asked to donate to a charity of their choice.Condolences may be sent to the family at DrakeCremation.com Published in Kamloops This Week on June 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close