Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold Coleman. View Sign

Mr. Harold Coleman passed away peacefully in Kamloops, B.C. on Sunday, April 14th, 2019 at the age of 73 years. Harold wasborn in the municipality of Thompson, which is southwest of Winnipeg, Mb. He spent his childhood years in Manitoba before moving to Merritt in the early 1970s. He leaves to mourn his son Darren of Surrey, BC; grandson Ben (Roseann Duperron) and great-grandson Fenix and great granddaughter Neveah of Langley, BC; and granddaughter Abby of Lethbridge, Alberta. He was predeceased by his son Dennis (2001) and wife Sylvia (2008), brother Roland and sister, Ruth.



He is survived by brothers George, Cyril, Ernie; sisters Alice, Dorothy, and Faith; along with many nieces and nephews. He was a surrogate grand-dad to many children.



He was a member of the Oasis Church where he will be missed by many friends. He was supportive to his friends and family and always wishing well of others.



His funeral service will be held on Monday, April 29th at 11:00 a.m. at the Schoening Funeral Chapel, 513 Seymour St, Kamloops, BC with interment to follow at a later date in a private family ceremony. In lieu of flowers, should friends so desire, donations can be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Mr. Harold Coleman passed away peacefully in Kamloops, B.C. on Sunday, April 14th, 2019 at the age of 73 years. Harold wasborn in the municipality of Thompson, which is southwest of Winnipeg, Mb. He spent his childhood years in Manitoba before moving to Merritt in the early 1970s. He leaves to mourn his son Darren of Surrey, BC; grandson Ben (Roseann Duperron) and great-grandson Fenix and great granddaughter Neveah of Langley, BC; and granddaughter Abby of Lethbridge, Alberta. He was predeceased by his son Dennis (2001) and wife Sylvia (2008), brother Roland and sister, Ruth.He is survived by brothers George, Cyril, Ernie; sisters Alice, Dorothy, and Faith; along with many nieces and nephews. He was a surrogate grand-dad to many children.He was a member of the Oasis Church where he will be missed by many friends. He was supportive to his friends and family and always wishing well of others.His funeral service will be held on Monday, April 29th at 11:00 a.m. at the Schoening Funeral Chapel, 513 Seymour St, Kamloops, BC with interment to follow at a later date in a private family ceremony. In lieu of flowers, should friends so desire, donations can be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Funeral Home Schoening Funeral Service

513 Seymour Street

Kamloops , BC V2C2G8

(250) 374-1454 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Kamloops This Week on Apr. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close