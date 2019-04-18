Mr. Harold Coleman passed away peacefully in Kamloops, B.C. on Sunday, April 14th, 2019 at the age of 73 years. Harold wasborn in the municipality of Thompson, which is southwest of Winnipeg, Mb. He spent his childhood years in Manitoba before moving to Merritt in the early 1970s. He leaves to mourn his son Darren of Surrey, BC; grandson Ben (Roseann Duperron) and great-grandson Fenix and great granddaughter Neveah of Langley, BC; and granddaughter Abby of Lethbridge, Alberta. He was predeceased by his son Dennis (2001) and wife Sylvia (2008), brother Roland and sister, Ruth.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold Coleman.
He is survived by brothers George, Cyril, Ernie; sisters Alice, Dorothy, and Faith; along with many nieces and nephews. He was a surrogate grand-dad to many children.
He was a member of the Oasis Church where he will be missed by many friends. He was supportive to his friends and family and always wishing well of others.
His funeral service will be held on Monday, April 29th at 11:00 a.m. at the Schoening Funeral Chapel, 513 Seymour St, Kamloops, BC with interment to follow at a later date in a private family ceremony. In lieu of flowers, should friends so desire, donations can be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.
Schoening Funeral Service
513 Seymour Street
Kamloops, BC V2C2G8
(250) 374-1454
Published in Kamloops This Week on Apr. 18, 2019