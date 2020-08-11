It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Harry Gerard Davis on August 6, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. He will be forever loved and missed by his wife Linda, sons Michael and Corey (Lindsay), grandchildren Sara (Jeff), Jordan and Justin. He is also survived by his brother Bryne (Ruth), sister Jayne, and many nieces and nephews.



Harry was born on August 28, 1941 and lived his early life in Trenton, Ontario. At the age of 17, he began a 21 year career in The Royal Canadian Air Force as an Instrument Electrical Technician. He and Linda were married in 1966, and spent their first few years in France and Germany where their first son Michael was born. Their second son Corey, was born shortly after returning to Canada where he resumed his career with postings in Trenton, Ontario and Comox, BC.



Harry left the military in 1980, and the family moved to Logan Lake, BC where he was employed by Lornex (later Highland Valley Copper) as an electrician. Always involved in the community, Harry could always counted on as a volunteer, event organizer and service club member earning him the Citizen of the Year award in 1992.



Sports were always an important part of Harry's life. Throughout the years, he played basketball, hockey, baseball, curling, and golf. Harry and Linda enjoyed camping in their fifth wheel and fishing.



Moving to Kamloops in 2001 he and Linda made many friends in their new community. Retirement years were spent on the golf course in the summer, and many fun filled Arizona winters.



Harry's story is of a life well lived. He was a man of quiet faith, a devoted father, loving husband, and a kind and caring friend to many.



He will be fondly remembered and missed by all who knew him.



A heartfelt thank you to the caring and compassionate staff of the Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice for their care of Harry during his final weeks. If desired, a memorial contribution may be made to them. A formal service will not be held at this time.



"May the winds of heaven blow softly

And whisper in your ear

How much we love and miss you

And wish that you were here"

