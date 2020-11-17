It is with broken hearts that we announce the unexpected death of our Dad, in the early morning of October 27, 2020 at Royal Inland Hospital.



He is survived by his three children - Marion (John), Ken, Corri-Ann (Robert), three grandchildren - Janalea (Craig), Jeffrey (Candace), Marina (Scott), and five great-grandchildren, brother Alvin and two nephews - Paul (Pam) and Scott, as well as extended family and friends. He was pre-deceased by his wife Mary, in July 2019.



Dad came to Canada from Poland at a young age. He made the long journey with his mother and younger brother to be re-united with extended family here in Kamloops. While adapting to his new life and learning the English language, he worked at a variety of jobs. He was a quick learner and honed his skills in many areas. He worked for the BC Government at Tranquille School in the laundry department. After 35 years of service, Dad retired as Assistant Laundry Manager, when the school closed. He was dedicated and loyal. Dad also had a small business at home doing Television, Radio and Electronic Repairs. He did this evenings and on weekends, working in his shop downstairs or doing house calls for on-site service. He had many loyal customers and many new ones, that heard of his business through word-of-mouth.



In retirement, Dad and Mom tended their large property in Brocklehurst. This produced an abundance of fruit and vegetables to sell and share. They enjoyed travelling and camping. Most notable was their trip to Alaska and their excursion across Canada.



Dad was proud of his family and followed their activities and accomplishments. He enjoyed family dinners and gatherings. He also enjoyed coffee outings along with a treat of fast food.



Dad was a quiet, humble man and very kind and thoughtful to others. He was knowledgeable and skilled in many areas. He completed many household renovation projects. He was a very good cook and made the best homemade bread. He was master Sauerkraut maker at the annual event. He taught his daughters the method and process to ensure the tradition carried on. Dad had a keen interest in history and shared his knowledge of early days in Kamloops and British Columbia.



Dad was main caregiver to Mom during her struggle with Dementia, until her passing in July 2019.



In the last year, Dad dusted off his sewing machine and sewed a large amount of items, which he donated to the Hospice Home Charity. Most recently, he was busy sewing face masks for Hospice as well. His attention to detail was very apparent in each item. He sewed a total of 1,220 face masks and found this effort very rewarding.



The family extends sincere appreciation to the paramedics and firemen, the doctors and nurses in Emergency and 7-North and Dr. Steyn for the outstanding care and compassion given to Dad during this difficult time. Thank you also to Dr. Bourdeau for your ongoing medical care over the years.



Thank you to Erin at Drake Cremation for your kind and professional assistance with arrangements.



Dad, you will be missed. As he would say: "I'll love you and leave you." Rest in peace.

