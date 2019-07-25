Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harry Winstanley Francis. View Sign Obituary

Harry Francis passed away peacefully on July 21, 2019 with family by his side at the age of 93.



A longtime Kamloops resident, Harry and his wife Lilian, have enjoyed life at Berwick on the Park for the last 10 years. A loving husband for 72 years, he has also been an inspirational dad, grandfather and great-grandfather. Family meant everything to him. An avid golfer, baseball player and newspaper man - Harry and Lil launched the long-running Kamloops News. He was a caring leader at the paper - truly admired by his staff. Born in Vancouver in 1926, he graduated from Kitsilano HS, enlisted in the army for two years near the end of WWII, before getting married to Lil and moving to Kamloops.



He is predeceased by his parents Gwendolene and William Henry (Harry) Francis, and his sister and her husband Em and Bob Innis.



Harry is survived by his wife Lilian, his daughter Debi (Randy) Eppinger, son Doug (Murielle) Francis, grandchildren Lori (Brad), Mark (Shalan), Alysia (Alex) and Jake (Daniela) and great-grandchildren Maisie, Olivia, Dom, Nate, Kaija, Ava, Finn and Cole.



A kind-natured and modest gentleman, always with a sense of humour, he loved music and any opportunity to dance with Lil. He will be deeply missed. A special kind of man - he was a lesson in how we should act towards others.



The family would like to thank the ER nurses and doctors at RIH and staff at Berwick and BRIO for their exceptional care in his final days.



No funeral by his request, the family will gather for a Celebration of Life to honour his memory later in the summer.



