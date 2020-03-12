Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hartmut Hugo "Hart" Koehn. View Sign Obituary

Hart Koehn, beloved husband to Teresa of Kamloops, BC, passed away peacefully at his home on the morning of Monday, February 24, 2020, at the age of 66 years.



Born in Germany, Hart and his family arrived in Canada where they settled in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. He left for Kamloops to start a successful painting and decorating business in the '70s and continued to beautify existing homes and work on new projects throughout the city until his passing.



Hart's skill in his craft and determined work ethic left an indelible mark on his fellow tradesmen and co-workers. His irreverent sense of humour helped pass the long working hours in the Kamloops heat and he made countless friends in his more than 45 years in the trade.



Music was life for Hart. He listened to records when they were cool, when they went out of style, and when they became cool again. His significant music collection will no doubt be a point of contention among those he leaves behind. Hart also enjoyed playing keyboard and he dabbled in guitar with friends and his musically-inclined son, Robin. Christopher (Mary) connected in a visually creative way by sharing his photographs of nature and landscapes with his father. Trish (Chuck) and her family met for evenings around the campfire with Hart and Teresa at Edith Lake. Chrissie and Hart's mutual love for music resulted in many hours spent crafting the perfect mix tape for long car rides and Saturday nights. Hart cherished Teresa's devoted companionship and he loved her legendary cooking, which was the centrepiece of the many memorable dinner parties the pair were known for among their friends.



All of his kids at one time or another took up the brush to work with him on everything from homes to movie sets. Hart had hoped to impress upon them all what it was to work an honest day before they set off on their own career paths.



Hart leaves behind a small herd of seventeen adoring grandchildren Tobie, Faera and Taliesin (Robin), Isabel, James, Hannah, Amelia, Timothy, Lucy, Greta and Phoebe (Chris), Simon, Sebastian and Eden (Chrissie) and Symmone, Rio and Pyper (Trish).



He was predeceased by his mother Irene, father Hugo and uncle Harry.



Hart is survived by his brother Harald (Susan), step-mother Karin, and her son Marcus (Yvonne). He will be greatly missed by his loving family, dear friends, and the hardworking fellows with whom he toiled.



A memorial will be held on Sunday, March 22, 2020 from 1:00-4:00 pm at The Plaza Hotel, 405 Victoria Street, Kamloops, BC.



Condolences may be sent to the family at

