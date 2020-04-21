Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harvey Eugene Bentley. View Sign Obituary

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Harvey Eugene Bentley, husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, at the age of 92, on March 31, 2020.



Harvey will be greatly missed by Ada, his loving wife and partner in life of 65 years, his surviving brother John, his children and respective spouses Dan and Cindy, Pat and Brian, Keith and Patti, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends.



Throughout his life, Harvey tackled many endeavours head on, never backing away from a challenge. He transitioned from one career to another, becoming a logger, rancher, grain farmer and commercial fisherman, while enjoying his other interests of boat builder, house builder and outdoorsman.



Born February 6, 1928, on the West Coast, Harvey spent his early years logging the coastal region, including Frederick's Arm and Phillips Arm. He met Ada while she was serving in the air force as a radar technician. After only seeing each other in person twice and sending many letters back and forth while Ada was stationed in Bagotville, Quebec, Harvey knew Ada was the one for him. They got married on July 16, 1954.



After Ada was discharged from active service, Harvey and his new wife lived on the Bentley family-run logging camp on Frederick's Arm where Ada learned to cook for the camp. It was at the camp that Harvey and Ada started their family. When it was time for the children to attend school, Harvey built a small house on Quadra Island for them to live in while he travelled by seaplane and boat to and from the logging camp. In those days, logging was even more dangerous than it is today. He decided that the dangers of the logging life and a young family were not a good mix, so he and Ada sold the logging camp and decided to move the family to the Interior. They had visited during their honeymoon road trip and really liked the area, so it was their first choice when deciding where to put down new roots.



They bought the Connor Cattle Ranch just outside of Heffley Creek and remained there for many years. Harvey learned all about ranching and was soon on his own with all the challenges of trading the logging life for the ranching life. He learned how to ride and shoe horses, irrigate, hay, and take care of cattle. Faced at times with the cost of vet bills being higher than what could be realized from selling the cattle, Harvey travelled to Kansas City to take a veterinary course. When he returned, he was able to perform many of the necessary procedures to tend to the herd. Spring and summer were busy with the yearly cattle drive to move the herd from the home ranch to summer range on Tod Mountain, irrigating and haying. Fall and winter were busy with bringing the cattle back to the home ranch, feeding the cattle in winter and calving as spring approached. It was a very busy life.



Harvey utilized some of his old logging skills when he bought a small sawmill that he set up on the ranch. He set about producing his own lumber for various projects. When he was told he couldn't do that without a licence, he studied for and received his scaling licence and continued cutting down trees and producing lumber for himself and neighbours.



During this time, Harvey was involved as leader of a 4-H Cattle Club, member of the Water Board and Cattlemen's Association. He was never too busy to help wherever there was a need.



True to form, eventually Harvey wanted to try something new, so the family relocated to Ohaton, Alberta, to take a turn at grain farming. He once again exercised his house-building skills and built a new home for the family. After a few years in Alberta, Harvey and Ada semi-retired and moved back to their place near Heffley, as Ada was missing the area. After moving back, Harvey built a house for him and Ada to live in. The specific location of the home was picked by Ada as she loved the view. Looking out the big picture windows while enjoying the view and watching the native wildlife was a great source of joy for both Ada and Harvey. Harvey also bought a sailing boat so he could spend time on the ocean in the summers. Along with returning to Camrose spring and fall to help his younger son on the grain farm, this kept him busy for a while. It wasn't too long, though, before Harvey found this a little too leisurely of a lifestyle, so he decided to heed the call of the ocean once again. He and Ada embarked on a new adventure and became commercial fishermen. They spent their time fishing for salmon up and down the West Coast. Even though Harvey loved being on the water, they eventually decided that it was time for a full retirement.



Through the years Harvey and Ada took time out from work to travel. They loved exploring and travelled all over North America, from Tuktoyaktuk to Florida, and to Caracas, Venezuela, and everywhere in between. Harvey also loved his epic, far-ranging drives riding shotgun with Eric Bergstrand. Harvey never liked to be idle for long. During retirement he loved taking his grandchildren fishing, making them waffles and telling stories late into the night with the uncanny ability of remembering every detail that happened throughout his life. He kept busy helping his good friends and neighbours Harry Urchit and Eric Bergstrand clear land, saw lumber, fix machinery and do whatever needed doing. As he used to say, "If I can't fix it, it's time it went to the dump."



Harvey will be greatly missed by his family and friends,

but we will treasure the many memories we

have of him as he will constantly be in our thoughts.

.

Harvey was predeceased by his parents Albert and Catherine Bentley, brother Doug, sister Cathy, sister-in-law Carol and many of his best friends.



If family and friends so desire, memorial contributions can be made to the Kamloops Hospice Association in Harvey's memory.



As he used to say, "If I can't fix it, it's time it went to the dump."Harvey will be greatly missed by his family and friends,but we will treasure the many memories wehave of him as he will constantly be in our thoughts.Harvey was predeceased by his parents Albert and Catherine Bentley, brother Doug, sister Cathy, sister-in-law Carol and many of his best friends.If family and friends so desire, memorial contributions can be made to the Kamloops Hospice Association in Harvey's memory. 