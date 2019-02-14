Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hazel Marie Cardinal. View Sign

Hazel was born in Fort St. John, BC to Lily and Louis Cardinal and passed away peacefully surrounded by family in Calgary, Alberta.

Hazel lived in many places throughout BC and AB, including Fort St. John, Dawson Creek, Prince George, Tumbler Ridge, Edmonton and Calgary. She proudly raised two children and worked her way from janitor to operator at Quintette Coal Mine for more than 20 years. She was also the foster parent to Jeremy in Edmonton from 2010-2016. She was an active member in her community and will be fondly remembered for her generous spirit and spunky personality.



Hazel is survived by her loving son Raymond Cardinal (Mishonne Temple), loving daughter Wendy Cardinal, siblings Ray Cardinal, Larry Cardinal, Melvin Cardinal, Joyce Cardinal and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She is predeceased by her parents Lily and Louis and brothers Louis and Dennis Cardinal.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Elks Community Hall, 663 Douglas Street, Prince George, BC.



In lieu of flowers, donations to South Health Campus "In Memory of Hazel Cardinal" will be graciously accepted at: https://secure.calgaryhealthtrust.ca/page.aspx?pid=934.



To view and share photos, condolences and stories of Hazel please visit Hazel was born in Fort St. John, BC to Lily and Louis Cardinal and passed away peacefully surrounded by family in Calgary, Alberta.Hazel lived in many places throughout BC and AB, including Fort St. John, Dawson Creek, Prince George, Tumbler Ridge, Edmonton and Calgary. She proudly raised two children and worked her way from janitor to operator at Quintette Coal Mine for more than 20 years. She was also the foster parent to Jeremy in Edmonton from 2010-2016. She was an active member in her community and will be fondly remembered for her generous spirit and spunky personality.Hazel is survived by her loving son Raymond Cardinal (Mishonne Temple), loving daughter Wendy Cardinal, siblings Ray Cardinal, Larry Cardinal, Melvin Cardinal, Joyce Cardinal and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She is predeceased by her parents Lily and Louis and brothers Louis and Dennis Cardinal.A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Elks Community Hall, 663 Douglas Street, Prince George, BC.In lieu of flowers, donations to South Health Campus "In Memory of Hazel Cardinal" will be graciously accepted at: https://secure.calgaryhealthtrust.ca/page.aspx?pid=934.To view and share photos, condolences and stories of Hazel please visit www.choicememorial.com Funeral Home Choice Memorial Cremation & Funeral Services

105 - 4715 13th Street NE

Calgary , AB T2E 6M3

(403) 277-7343 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Kamloops This Week on Feb. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close