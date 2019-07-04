Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hazel Mudiman. View Sign Obituary

Born 18 May 1940

Died 29 June 2019



Hazel was born in Rochdale, England to Edgar Hanson Moorhouse and Henrietta Moorhouse. She had one brother Peter which she had a strong bond with throughout her life. As a child she was very active and she had a great sense of humour.

In 1963, Hazel accepted a position as a PE teacher in Salmon Arm, where she then found the love of her life David Mudiman. So, started the next chapter of Hazel's life.



In 1967, she had an accident where she lost her ability to speak and a lot of her mobility, changing her life forever.



This did not stop Hazel from overcoming her obstacles and making the family she knew she deserved. In 1970 giving birth to Katrina, and 1972 Paul who is married to Staci.



After many years of a joyful family life her beloved husband passed away in 2003, from then on, she needed to learn how to be more independent again.



Her four grandchildren Hayden, Payge, Thomas and Nicolas and in 2018 she became a great-grandmother to Damien.

A big thank you to her loving caregivers Shirley, Bonnie and Doreen. A special thank you to all the services that helped her live independently.



A Celebration of Life will take place at Kamloops United Church, 421 St. Paul St., Kamloops on Saturday, July 6, 2019

at 7:00 pm.

