1946 – 2019
It is with profound sorrow that I announce the passing of my beloved wife and life partner on April 26, 2019. She succumbed to pneumonia after an 8 year struggle with cancer. Born in Hanna, Alberta, on September 15, 1946 moving to BC at an early age.
Heather is survived by her husband David, her son Christopher and his spouse Rena, daughter Jennifer and her spouse Dave, three grandchildren Anna, Andrew and Honor plus her sister Shelly Poperink.
Heather and David were married for 52 plus years and shared every aspect of life together with a particular affection for outdoor activities together. She sailed the coast, skied the mountains, canoed and fished. Over the years she just liked to take a road trip in the sun with her convertible. She was active in the Rock Hounding community holding positions and expressing her artistic side with carving and jewelry making. The unbearable loss will only be tempered by the wonderful memories.
A Celebration of Life will be held at her home on Saturday, May 11, 2019 between 1:00 and 4:00 pm.
Condolences may be sent to the family at DrakeCremation.com
Published in Kamloops This Week on May 2, 2019