It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our loving mom, grandma, great-grandma Hedy Bepple. Hedy passed away October 4, 2020 at the age of 84.



She is survived by her children, Marco Renz of Kamloops, Marcel Renz of Medicine Hat, AB, Annette Fensom of Kamloops, Barry (Donna) Bepple of Prince George, Lyle Bepple of Kamloops, Shawn (Rita) Ruddell of Irricana, AB, David Ruddell of Kamloops, brother Rene Ammann of Winnipeg, her ten grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.



She is predeceased by her husband of 26 years, Oscar Bepple. She is also predeceased by mother Hedwig Weibel, father Ernst Ammann, and brother Ernst Ammann.



Hedy was born December 25, 1935 in Vogelsberg, Switzerland. Hedy came to Canada in 1967 and lived in Fort Nelson, until settling in Kamloops, BC.



Hedy spend a lot of her years square dancing and travelling with Oscar, and gardening at her home in Westsyde. She took a lot of pride in her flower beds. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially at family dinners. Many of her last few years she spent a lot of time working on many crafts and building puzzles.



A celebration of life will be held hopefully in spring 2021.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Heart and Stroke Foundation or Alzheimer's Society of BC.



