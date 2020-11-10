1/1
Hedy Bepple
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hedy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our loving mom, grandma, great-grandma Hedy Bepple. Hedy passed away October 4, 2020 at the age of 84.

She is survived by her children, Marco Renz of Kamloops, Marcel Renz of Medicine Hat, AB, Annette Fensom of Kamloops, Barry (Donna) Bepple of Prince George, Lyle Bepple of Kamloops, Shawn (Rita) Ruddell of Irricana, AB, David Ruddell of Kamloops, brother Rene Ammann of Winnipeg, her ten grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.

She is predeceased by her husband of 26 years, Oscar Bepple. She is also predeceased by mother Hedwig Weibel, father Ernst Ammann, and brother Ernst Ammann.

Hedy was born December 25, 1935 in Vogelsberg, Switzerland. Hedy came to Canada in 1967 and lived in Fort Nelson, until settling in Kamloops, BC.

Hedy spend a lot of her years square dancing and travelling with Oscar, and gardening at her home in Westsyde. She took a lot of pride in her flower beds. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially at family dinners. Many of her last few years she spent a lot of time working on many crafts and building puzzles.

A celebration of life will be held hopefully in spring 2021.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Heart and Stroke Foundation or Alzheimer's Society of BC.

Arrangements entrusted to Alternatives
Funeral & Cremation Services 250-554-2324

Condolences may be expressed to the
family from www.myalternatives.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kamloops This Week from Nov. 10 to Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Alternatives Funeral & Cremation Services - Kamloops
604 Tranquille Rd
Kamloops, BC V2B 3H6
(250) 554-2324
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved