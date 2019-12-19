Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen “Janet” Dancy. View Sign Obituary

Helen Janet Dancy passed away peacefully on December 15, 2019 at the age of 82 due to complications from diabetes. She was a loving, caring person who will be dearly missed.



She was predeceased by her loving husband Victor, her parents and two siblings.



She is survived by her four children Wayne (Lorna) Dancy, Lori (Bruce) Angus, Greg (Debbie) Dancy and Leanne (Greg) Pentney, several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and several siblings.



Janet was a long-time member of the Eagles Club Ladies Auxiliary #3453 Kamloops having served offices including President, Mother of the Year.



A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at 6:00 pm in the Odd Fellows Hall, 423 Tranquille Road, Kamloops.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Royal Inland Hospital.



Interment will be held in the spring.

Published in Kamloops This Week on Dec. 19, 2019

