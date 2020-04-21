Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen "Eleni" Dimopoulos. View Sign Obituary

It is with great sadness that the family of Helen (Eleni) Dimopoulos announces her passing on April 12, 2020 in Kamloops, BC at the age of 79 years.



Helen was born in Platamona, Greece on February 10, 1941 to parents Kleoboulos and Olga Hagiharalabous.



Survived by her loving husband and best friend of 54 years Tom, also known as Athanasios; children George (Jo-Ann) and Kleo (Mary); grandchildren Zoe, Sophia, Nikolas, Evi, and Alex; brothers George (Nikoletta) and Louis (Diane), sisters-in-law Eleni, Nikoletta, Athena (George), and numerous nieces and nephews, including Olga and Yoti Haralabous who lived in Kamloops.



Predeceased by her parents Kleoboulos and Olga Hagiharalabous and in-laws George and Sofia Dimopoulos, brother Xaralambos, brothers-in-law Theodore and Dimitri, and sister-in-law Vetta.



Helen spent the first years of her life in Greece. She took care of her brothers and her family home as both of her parents had to work outside of the home. Through family, she met the love of her life, Tom in Athens, and they married in August of 1965. Soon after their marriage, Tom moved to Montreal to make a better life for them and to find more opportunities. After he worked for six months, Helen joined Tom in Canada to start their new life together. In 1967, they moved to Thompson, Manitoba, where both George and Kleo were born. After moving back to Greece for a short time, they decided to make Canada their permanent home, and they moved to Kamloops, BC in 1974.



While living in Kamloops, Helen focused on her family; she was a devoted, dedicated, selfless, and loving wife and mom. George and Kleo have respect for how she and their dad were able to make a life for them in a new country and provide them with what they needed. Helen worked outside of the home too in the hospitality industry, working as a chambermaid and in several restaurants.



There were many important friends in Helen's life that she met through work and the Greek community. She made strong connections with Anna Gonidis and Barb Sarmatzis, two close friends with whom she shared many memories, stories and laughs.



Helen spent countless volunteer hours supporting the local Greek community and Ukrainian Orthodox community. Her passion was cooking and baking, and she found many opportunities to share this talent with these communities. This passion also translated into top quality food that she loved to share with her family, friends and neighbours.



Years later, her boys married and had children of their own. Spending time with her growing family, especially her grandchildren, became a new passion in life. She loved attending sporting events, concerts, and birthday parties. She was always happiest during family gatherings where everyone was visiting and eating the amazing food she made. She could often be heard saying, "Fae Fae", which translates to "Eat Eat!"



About ten years ago, the family noticed a change in Helen, and she was diagnosed with Alzheimer's. Since the diagnosis, the disease slowly took its toll. Tom was a devoted caregiver and was by her side everyday in their home in the first years of the disease. Later, she moved to The Hamlets where Tom continued to faithfully visit her.



Thank you to Dr. Vlahos, the Home Health Care staff, Ponderosa Lodge staff, and The Hamlets staff.



In lieu of flowers, if you wish, donations in Helen's memory can be made to the Alzheimer's Society.



No services at this time.

