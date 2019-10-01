Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Duff Van Dyke. View Sign Service Information Schoening Funeral Service 513 Seymour Street Kamloops , BC V2C2G8 (250)-374-1454 Obituary

November 27, 1928 – September 25, 2019



It is with heavy hearts that the family of Helen Van Dyke announce her passing. Mom slipped away in the early morning hours of September 25, 2019.



Helen is predeceased by her husband Tom, her two sons Gary and Mickey and leaves behind her two children Terry (Sheila) Van Dyke and Barb (Ron) Holmes.



Helen had twelve grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren who all loved her and will deeply miss "Grandma Chase". There were always fresh cookies and baking upon their arrival.



Helen was born in Pitt Meadows in 1928 to James and Rose Anderson. Helen was the third oldest of thirteen children whom she remained close to throughout her life. Helen worked as a switchboard operator for the local telephone company in Pitt Meadows after high school. Helen met Tom in her early teens and at eighteen she flew to the Yukon by herself to marry Tom. They married in Dawson City and a life began in the gold fields of the Yukon. It was there where Terry, Mickey and Gary were born and lifelong friendships were formed.



They then moved to Kamloops and daughter Barbie was born to make them a family of six. Mom raised the children at our little house on Fort Ave. while Dad worked at the Department of Highways.



She loved to garden, cooking and flowers were her passion. She joined in on curling and loved any social gathering with friends and family surrounding her. The cabin at Niskonlith Lake was purchased in 1963 and it became a work in progress with many weekends and summer vacations filled with fun. It was there that mom really got a chance to relax and swim with her children and grandchildren.



They then moved to the property at Chase Creek and joined forces with Mickey to build their retirement home. Upon retirement mom and dad made many trips up to the Yukon, down to Arizona and sightseeing along the way. Chase Creek was a place of gathering for the family to work, celebrate birthdays, thanksgivings and many holidays. We will all treasure those days at Chase Creek with Grandma Chase.



Helen had many friends and was loved by all, she was a beautiful person, kind, compassionate and caring and will always be remembered for her welcoming arms.



There will be no service just a small intimate family gathering to lay mom and dad to rest in Chase.



Published in Kamloops This Week on Oct. 1, 2019

