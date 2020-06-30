Helen Emma Bontron was born January 13, 1926, in Kelliher, Sk., to parents Joseph and Jane Bontron.



She had three older brothers, John, Norman and Alfred (all predeceased), and, being the only girl, was much loved and pampered! When Mom was young the family relocated to Mission City, BC., where Mom spent her formative years. She held such fond memories of her high school years and of the friends and fun times she had. While visiting the Matsqui station with a friend, she was spotted by a handsome farm lad, Lawrence Swanson of Ridgedale, BC. ... and that was the beginning! They married on June 12, 1946, and moved onto the Swanson family farm where she was thrust into dad's family of 12 brothers and sisters.



Even though it was a bit of a shock, she pulled up her socks and adapted to becoming a farmer's wife. Farm life wasn't always easy, but mom gained strength from it. During this time, four children arrived. After the birth of their last child, the farm was sold and they moved to Abbotsford, with dad taking up carpentry as a new profession. Here is where they resided for the next 54 years.



Mom was an exceptional cook, seamstress and homemaker and any projects she assumed were done with meticulous care. When in her twenties, mom joined the Fruitvale Rebekah Lodge #41 in Mission City, BC. The Lodge was mom's calling throughout her entire life. She eventually joined Beehive Rebekah #67, Abbotsford, and was also affiliated with Ruth #4, Chilliwack. One of her proudest achievements was becoming President of the Rebekah Assembly of B.C. from 2000 - 2001. She and dad made many wonderful friendships among their Lodge brothers and sisters: in F.L. & T.



Mom was the consummate grandmother and her grandchildren were her absolute delight. She fiercely loved each one of them. The candy dish was always filled, the cupboard stocked with Fruit Loops and plenty of hugs and kisses to go around!



Mom and Dad celebrated 68 wonderful years of marriage. In her later years Helen struggled with dementia and was cared for by her loyal husband until he himself could no longer manage her care. Helen was predeceased by her loving and devoted husband, Lawrence, in October 2014.



Helen is lovingly survived by her four children: Linda Webber (John) of Kamloops; Bevan Swanson (Bonnie) of Kamloops; Richard Swanson (Janet) of 108 Mile Ranch; and Lori Steiner (Dan) of Sechelt. Five adoring grandchildren: Brett Webber (Kaoru) of Nagano, Japan; Bonnie Scherrer (Martin) of Kamloops; Chad Swanson (Laura); Ryan Swanson (Aubrey Walsh) of Edmonton; and Drew Swanson (Angie) of Maple Valley, Washington. And the twinkle in her eye, her eight great-grandchildren: Samuel and Elise Scherrer; Masa and Haruki Shimizu; Jayde Blight-Swanson; and Mason, Austin, and Weston Swanson. Also survived by many Bontron and Swanson family members.



To the loving, caring staff of Gemstone Senior Care Facility, specifically Jayde East, where mom spent her final two years: we couldn't have asked for more from a seniors' care home. Our heartfelt thanks to the management, nursing staff, Dr. Wynne, and all the amazing care aids for your professionalism and compassion. You were always there to answer questions and help guide us through this process. Most importantly, you gave mom your loving care and attention; we are forever grateful.



No formal service by mom's request.

If desired, donations may be made to the B.C. Children's Hospital



MOM: We love you, and until we meet again....

