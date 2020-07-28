E.M. Helen McLean (nee Humphrey), age 88, of Kamloops, B.C. passed on peacefully in her family's home, supported by loved ones, on June 21, 2020. Born September 25, 1931 in Revelstoke, B.C., Helen's childhood was unusual in the mid-depression, pre-war years. At age 4, she went to live with her grandparents, who operated an Esso gas station and McGlone's General Store in Malakwa, BC. Helen worked in the store in addition to her schooling. She sold everything from animal feed to dry goods and groceries. She made change, wrapped parcels in brown paper and string, pumped gas, and poured oil. She dealt with inspectors under the War Time Prices and Trade Board and with Ration Books. She sent parcels overseas wrapped in white sheeting and addressed with indelible purple pencil to the local servicemen.



In her late teens, Helen trained as a nurse in Port Coquitlam at the Provincial Mental Hospital (Essondale), British Columbia's specialized psychiatric hospital. Unfortunately, her grandfather's stroke cut short her training before graduation. She returned to Malakwa to help run the store again. In January 1952, Helen took business courses on the Coast only to return once more to Malakwa to work in the offices of McLean Sawmills Ltd.



Malakwa is where Helen met her life-long mate and the love of her life, Sinclair Neil McLean. They were married in August 1952. In January 1959, after several years in Malakwa, Taft, and Sicamous country, Helen moved with her husband and young family to Kamloops to work for forestry consultant W.W. Stevens. After Mr. Stevens' untimely death, Helen partnered with Neil to run their own forestry consulting company, S.N. McLean Forestry Services (1961 to 1993). In addition, Helen ran a household of three children, plus a menagerie of pets that only a forester could bring home, including: prairie dogs, flying squirrels, hawks, and grouse, all requiring first aid prior to release. Helen raised her family in North Kamloops for 29 years, including 25 summers on Heffley Lake. Eventually, she and Neil migrated to the shores of the South Thompson River, where they spent three decades in the home they built there together. There Helen was the proud matriarch of her family, overseeing nearly three more generations.



In her community, Helen was active and productive. At age 8, she was president of the Junior Red Cross at her local school. Throughout her childhood, she played piano at community events, including each wedding, funeral, and celebration for returning servicemen. As an adult, she was a member for many years of the North Shore Rotary Club; she volunteered for the Western Canada Theatre Company; she was instrumental in planning the North Shore Tranquille Corridor beautification project; and she acted as director on the board for the Overlander Long-Term Care Facility and the North Shore Credit Union.



Helen's talents were many. She was an accomplished seamstress; sharp bookkeeper; social convener; and voracious reader who loved language and the spoken word. But music stood apart. At age 5, Helen's first music lessons were a privilege paid for by grocery trade in her grandparents' store. She was a member of the Sweet Adeline's choir. She later went on to attain her Grade 7 from the Royal Conservatory of Music in piano. She was a beautiful piano player; her grand piano was her joy. She will always be the Middle C to her family.



After nearly 62 years of marriage, Neil passed in June 2014. In 2017, Helen moved to The Orchard Walk Residence in Valleyview, where she found a true second home and made many new friends. There she enjoyed many more opportunities to play piano for her community.



Helen was predeceased by her older sister, Madeleine Thomson, older brother, J. Lawrence Humphrey, and countless treasured friends.



Helen is survived by her three children: son Murray McLean (Tammy Abrahamson); daughter Maureen McLean Young (Allen); and, daughter Kerry-Lynne McLean Small (Thomas Janklow). Helen also leaves nine grandchildren: Zachary Young (Natalie Peace-Young); Nicholas Small (Sera Akdogan); Taylor-Marie Young (Shaun Frost); Lachlan McLean (Sayena); Michael Small (Ashiyana Somlai-Maharjan); Jacob Young (Jenna); Lucas McLean (Jessica); Samantha Small (James Tull); and, Lana McLean. Helen's legacy also includes seven great-grandchildren: Lincoln, Keaton, Isla, Elyse, Adaline; Evelyn; and Samuel. Helen is also survived by her former son-in-law, Henry Small; her brother-in-law Jim Thomson, sister-in-law, Marilyn Goertsen, many adored nieces and nephews; and her three life-long friends: Irene Woolsey (née Kangas) of Canoe, B.C.; Irene Wells (née Cave) of Grindrod, B.C.; and Elsie Burt (née Leaf) of Kamloops, B.C.



Helen was a devoted wife and mother, a beloved grandmother and great-grandmother, and a cherished friend to many. She lived for her family, of whom she was so very proud. She dedicated herself to community service. And she rests now with her adored Neil, 'Sinc and Bugsy' together again.



She will be deeply missed but remembered well and with love.

Her favourite piano pieces, Liebestraum and Moonlight Sonata,

will forever play in her family's heart in her memory.



Family will attend a private memorial. A future public memorial for friends may be announced at a later date depending on COVID-19 recommendations for social gatherings.



Friends who wish to make a memorial contribution may direct them to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation of Canada (600-60 St. Clair Avenue, East Toronto, ON, M4T1N5).

