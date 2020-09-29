Henry left us to be with his Lord and Saviour a few weeks after being diagnosed with cancer at the age of 87. He passed away peacefully with the love of his life by his side.
Henry was born in Kindersley, Saskatchewan on March 25, 1933. At the age of 9, the family moved to Chilliwack. They lived on a dairy farm but to help make ends meet, he would travel to Kamloops to work at various jobs. While in Kamloops, he met Elsie, who would later on become his wife. They were married in 1958.
Henry was the most gentle, kind, soft-spoken, and loving example of Jesus to many. He will be remembered for his incredible generosity and willingness to lend a hand. His deep faith in the Lord carried him through his entire life.
Henry was an avid gardener who was happiest when tending his flowers or giving away garden produce. He enjoyed woodworking, playing games and spending time with his family.
He will be remembered fondly by his loving wife Elsie; children Bonita (Gord) Wiens and Darrel Walde; grandchildren Karey Wiens, Janice (Terry) Bowdler, Aidan and Tristan Walde; and great-grandchildren Kira, Joshua and Eden Bowdler.
The Celebration of Life was held on September 29, 2020 with close family and friends.
If you would like to make a donation on his behalf, please consider the Royal Inland Hospital.
