1/1
Henry Jacob Walde
1933-2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Henry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Henry left us to be with his Lord and Saviour a few weeks after being diagnosed with cancer at the age of 87. He passed away peacefully with the love of his life by his side.

Henry was born in Kindersley, Saskatchewan on March 25, 1933. At the age of 9, the family moved to Chilliwack. They lived on a dairy farm but to help make ends meet, he would travel to Kamloops to work at various jobs. While in Kamloops, he met Elsie, who would later on become his wife. They were married in 1958.

Henry was the most gentle, kind, soft-spoken, and loving example of Jesus to many. He will be remembered for his incredible generosity and willingness to lend a hand. His deep faith in the Lord carried him through his entire life.

Henry was an avid gardener who was happiest when tending his flowers or giving away garden produce. He enjoyed woodworking, playing games and spending time with his family.

He will be remembered fondly by his loving wife Elsie; children Bonita (Gord) Wiens and Darrel Walde; grandchildren Karey Wiens, Janice (Terry) Bowdler, Aidan and Tristan Walde; and great-grandchildren Kira, Joshua and Eden Bowdler.

The Celebration of Life was held on September 29, 2020 with close family and friends.

If you would like to make a donation on his behalf, please consider the Royal Inland Hospital.

Arrangements entrusted to
Kamloops Funeral Home

Condolences may be sent to the family
from www.kamloopsfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kamloops This Week from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kamloops Funeral Home
285 Fortune Drive
Kamloops , BC V2B 2H7
(250) 554-2577
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved