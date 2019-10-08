July 19, 1951 – September 4, 2019
With heavy hearts and great sadness we announce the passing of Henry Perfilow.
Henry will be lovingly remembered by his son Justin, as well as by siblings Joe (Becky), Helen (Ron), Irene, sister-in-law Robyn, fourteen nieces and nephews, thirteen great-nieces and nephews and girlfriend Jackie.
Henry's Mom, Sofia Kuropatwam, passed away one week after he did on September 11, 2019. Henry was predeceased by his father Kirill Perfilow in 1953 and step-father Adam Kuropatwa in 1968.
A Celebration of Life was held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Warburg Cultural Centre, 5120 – 51 Avenue, Warburg, AB. A Celebration of LIfe will be held in Kamloops, BC on October 19, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Kamloops Full Gospel Tabernacle,1550 Tranquille Road, Kamloops BC.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Celebrate Recovery in care of the Kamloops Full Gospel Tabernacle, or a charity of choice.
Published in Kamloops This Week on Oct. 8, 2019