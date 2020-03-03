Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hildegard Anna Mathilde (Strache) Hauschildt. View Sign Obituary

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our Mother, Hildegard in the early hours of the morning on February 12, 2020 at the age of 91. She left us peacefully to be with the angels.



Hildegard was predeceased by her husband Christian in 2007, grandson Quinton Hauschildt in 1998 and her great-grandson James Landrie in 1992.



She will be sadly missed by her four children Roswitha (James) Munson of Kamloops, Ursula (Arthur) Hawes of Winnipeg, Gisela (Joe) Hauschildt/Macquire of Burnaby and son Helmut (Rosalie) Hauschildt of Toronto, six grandchildren Catherine (Markus) Platzer, Cory (Selena) Munson, Brandy (Kelly) Hawes and Jennifer (Sandra) Hawes/Dobbs, five great- grandchildren Cole Landrie, Magnus and Anneka Hawes, Olivia and Emeli Munson, two great-great-grandchildren Salina and Jordyn Landrie.



Hildegard was born in Mainz, Germany where she grew up and met her husband Christian. They married in 1949 and had four children. In 1966 Hildegard and Christian immigrated to Canada with their young family and settled in Winnipeg, Manitoba, where they had a long career at Winnipeg Photo until retirement. They chose to continue their retirement in Kamloops, BC in 1996, where Hildegard has been for the last 23 years enjoying the beautiful mountains and sceneries.



Hildegard will be fondly remembered for her great love and talent of writing many beautiful stories and poems that she shared. These stories she passed on to us children and family to enjoy for many years.



Our family would like to sincerely thank the staff at Royal Inland Hospital and The Hamlets care home in Kamloops for the exceptional care and sensitivity provided to Hildegard. Our heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to Dr. Paul Farrell. His kindness and compassion that he has shown over the years in his care of Hildegard has been greatly appreciated.



Cremation has taken place.



