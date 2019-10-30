Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hiromi “ “Harold” Honda. View Sign Obituary

May 29, 1927 - October 2, 2019



It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Harold Honda at the age of 92. Harold passed away at Hospice House with loving family by his side.



Harold was predeceased by his parents Ikumatsua and Han Honda, two sisters Elaine Kitagawa, Peggy Uyede and husband Hisakasu, daughter Eleanor and husband Ken Herritt and four grandchildren.



Harold left behind his loving wife of 59 years Gladys, daughter Sherry Dyck, son Gordon (Teresa) Bath of Kelowna, sister Martha Johnson of Greenwood, BC, also many nieces and nephews, nine grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren.



A celebration of life to be announced at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, donations to Lillooet Hospital Foundation or Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice House, 72 Whiteshield Crescent S., Kamloops, BC, V2E 2S9 would be appreciated. May 29, 1927 - October 2, 2019It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Harold Honda at the age of 92. Harold passed away at Hospice House with loving family by his side.Harold was predeceased by his parents Ikumatsua and Han Honda, two sisters Elaine Kitagawa, Peggy Uyede and husband Hisakasu, daughter Eleanor and husband Ken Herritt and four grandchildren.Harold left behind his loving wife of 59 years Gladys, daughter Sherry Dyck, son Gordon (Teresa) Bath of Kelowna, sister Martha Johnson of Greenwood, BC, also many nieces and nephews, nine grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren.A celebration of life to be announced at a later date.In lieu of flowers, donations to Lillooet Hospital Foundation or Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice House, 72 Whiteshield Crescent S., Kamloops, BC, V2E 2S9 would be appreciated. Published in Kamloops This Week on Oct. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close