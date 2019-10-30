May 29, 1927 - October 2, 2019
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Harold Honda at the age of 92. Harold passed away at Hospice House with loving family by his side.
Harold was predeceased by his parents Ikumatsua and Han Honda, two sisters Elaine Kitagawa, Peggy Uyede and husband Hisakasu, daughter Eleanor and husband Ken Herritt and four grandchildren.
Harold left behind his loving wife of 59 years Gladys, daughter Sherry Dyck, son Gordon (Teresa) Bath of Kelowna, sister Martha Johnson of Greenwood, BC, also many nieces and nephews, nine grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life to be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Lillooet Hospital Foundation or Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice House, 72 Whiteshield Crescent S., Kamloops, BC, V2E 2S9 would be appreciated.
Published in Kamloops This Week on Oct. 30, 2019