It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Horace Stephen Kuwica on February 27, 2019 at the age of 77. Horace passed away peacefully at the Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice in Kamloops, BC.



Horace is survived by his beloved wife Marge, his daughter Melanie Reed of Kamloops and his son David (Lucy) of Port Moody. He was a wonderful Dido (grandfather) to Sydney, Carson and Lucas. Horace is also survived by his sisters Evelyn Salmond (Garry) and Maryann Kennedy (Ian) as well as his sisters-in-law Shirley Stoessiger (Earl) and Kathy Zuccolo along with his loving nieces and nephews.



Horace was born in New Westminster, BC on September 12, 1941 to Peter and Mary Kuwica. He met his beloved through the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in Vancouver and the couple married in 1964. During their time together, Horace was in the first graduating class at BCIT in the Building Technology program after which he had a successful first career designing many commercial buildings still gracing the Vancouver landscape. The couple were active in the Vancouver Ukrainian community where they performed cultural dance routines to many audiences. Desiring a slower pace to life, Horace moved his young family to McBride, BC in 1977 where he ran a successful building supply business until 1993. During their time in McBride, Horace learned to play hockey and was an active member of the curling club. He also explored other "part-time" career options as a Building Inspector and project manager. In 1995, Horace and Marge moved to Prince George where Horace rediscovered his love of painting and building construction.



In 2001 after Marge's retirement, the couple moved to their property at White Lake, BC where they built their lakefront dream home. The couple took great pride in developing the property with fruit trees, gardens, ponds, a stream and many natural sitting areas. Being near the water and spending time outdoors were particularly important to Horace who always saw the value of taking care of the earth and our waterways. In 2007, Horace and Marge reluctantly sold their property and moved to Salmon Arm for a more maintenance free lifestyle. This allowed them to embrace their love of travel more easily with trips to Greece, Europe and Mexico. In March 2018, Horace and Marge moved to Kamloops to be closer to their kids and grandchildren.



Horace was a devoted father and Dido to his grandchildren who played an active role not only attending the kids sporting events, art performances and school activities, but also in day to day activities when he was with them. He will always be remembered as the first one to play the game, build the lego or dance the dance. He will be missed for his peaceful, good-natured personality and the many relationships he nurtured over the years.



The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to Dr. Jeevan Chahal of Kamloops, BC and Dr. Welder of Salmon Arm, BC, the nurses of 5N and 7N at Royal Inland Hospital and the nurses and volunteers at Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice. Thank you for your care and respect of Horace and our family. The grace you gave Horace and our family will never be forgotten.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Hal Rogers Activity Centre, 2025 Summit Drive, Kamloops, BC. A family interment will follow on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at 11:00 am at Hillside Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Heart & Stroke Foundation.



