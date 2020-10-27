It is with heavy hearts that we announce the death of Howard Leslie Tithecott on October 19, 2020. After several months of declining health, Howard died peacefully with family by his side. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather and friend.



Howard was born in Sarnia, Ontario on September 21, 1940 to Albert and Bessie Tithecott, the youngest of their four children. He was predeceased by his parents, his brothers Gerald, Lloyd, sister Noreen and brother-in-law Forrest Shaule. He is survived by his wife Joan, his children Catherine Donaldson (Paul), Paul Tithecott (Kari), Janice Tithecott, Lindsay Tithecott (Justin Burkatsky) and his four grandchildren: Spencer, Abby, Owen, and Nathan as well as sisters-in-law Helen and Joyce and numerous nieces and nephews.



Howard spent his childhood in Sarnia and after high school attended Wayne State University graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting. After graduation, he accepted a position with Weyerhaeuser Canada and began what would be a thirty-eight year career. During the mid 1980s, an accomplishment he was particularly proud of was the creation, implementation and on-going support of a Canada-wide lumber sales system.



Family was central to Howard. He was proud of his four children and they had his full support in their endeavours. He welcomed their friends, was available when they needed advice and expected them to do their best at whatever they tackled. His grandchildren were a particular joy in his life. He was fascinated by their enthusiasm and energy, and he always joined in their fun.



All who knew Howard well appreciated him for his humour, his integrity, his loyalty, and his generosity.



He will be greatly missed.



The family would like to thank those who cared for him during his illness, especially Dr. James Howie who was his family doctor for many years.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Howard's name to Mount Paul United Church or to the charity of your choice.



A family service governed by COVID protocols will be conducted by Rev. David Cooke.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store