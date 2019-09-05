Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hubert Fynn. View Sign Service Information Schoening Funeral Service 513 Seymour Street Kamloops , BC V2C2G8 (250)-374-1454 Obituary

On August 24, 2019, Hubert Fynn passed away at the age of 84 at Royal Inland Hospital after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's.



Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 54 years Ethel, his brother-in-law Doug (Heather) and nephew Michael (Mel), nieces Lisa (Dan) and Lauren (Cole), his brother-in-law Brian (Lizette) and nephew Patrick and niece Grace. Three great-nieces Abbey, Harper and Brooklynn and one great-nephew Liam. Also, family in South Africa.



Hubert came to Canada from South Africa in 1961 and began his Canadian teaching career for the Kamloops School District in September 1961 and taught until his retirement in 1995.



Hubert very much enjoyed working with children, coaching and playing sports - especially golf and curling. He was an active member of Sacred Heart Cathedral. He enjoyed volunteering in the community.



The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Royal Inland Hospital, Dr. Malan, the staff and caregivers at Ponderosa Lodge and home support workers, Father Derrick and Father Dale and the Franciscan Sisters of Sacred Heart Cathedral.

A private family service will be held.



Donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Society in Hubert's name.



Condolences may be expressed at

On August 24, 2019, Hubert Fynn passed away at the age of 84 at Royal Inland Hospital after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's.Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 54 years Ethel, his brother-in-law Doug (Heather) and nephew Michael (Mel), nieces Lisa (Dan) and Lauren (Cole), his brother-in-law Brian (Lizette) and nephew Patrick and niece Grace. Three great-nieces Abbey, Harper and Brooklynn and one great-nephew Liam. Also, family in South Africa.Hubert came to Canada from South Africa in 1961 and began his Canadian teaching career for the Kamloops School District in September 1961 and taught until his retirement in 1995.Hubert very much enjoyed working with children, coaching and playing sports - especially golf and curling. He was an active member of Sacred Heart Cathedral. He enjoyed volunteering in the community.The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Royal Inland Hospital, Dr. Malan, the staff and caregivers at Ponderosa Lodge and home support workers, Father Derrick and Father Dale and the Franciscan Sisters of Sacred Heart Cathedral.A private family service will be held.Donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Society in Hubert's name.Condolences may be expressed at www.schoeningfuneralservice.com Published in Kamloops This Week on Sept. 5, 2019

