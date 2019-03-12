Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hugh David Fossett. View Sign

February 15, 1938 – March 6, 2019



Hugh passed away at the Views at St. Joseph's, Comox on March 6, 2019.



He is predeceased by his mother Dorothy Fossett, father John Fossett, sisters Dorothy Gulliford and Edith Cavazzi, as well as nephew Mark Gulliford. He is survived by his wife Gwen Fossett, sons Don (Lisa) Fossett, Bruce (Joanne) Fossett, daughter Debbie (Dean) Harms, grandchildren Melissa, Jessica (Matt), Jennifer, Darrell, Katrina, Nicole, Ava and Jason, great-grandchildren James, Addison and Grace; brother John (Connie – deceased) Fossett, sister Jenny (Alder – deceased) Comozetto, nieces and nephews Janice (Jim), Elaine (Doug), Doug, Harvey (Barb), Cyndra (Gerry), Darrell (Sheila), Maureen (Ralph) and Tammé (Tim).



Hugh was a Master Warrant Officer in the Canadian Forces for 26 years and a commercial fisherman for seven years. He is a member of the Royal Canadian Legion. In Hugh's leisure, he enjoyed woodworking, birds, fish and fishing and hockey, both coaching and playing. He was a big man with a big voice and an even bigger heart filled with love for his family. He had a great sense of humour and way of story telling loved by all who knew him.



Flowers gratefully declined.



Donations to the , Diabetes Society or a charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated.



A private celebration of his life will be held with his immediate family.



Special thanks for the compassion and empathy from Dr. Gee and his staff, The Home Care Support (Palliative) team, the ER staff and the Hospice Team for the part each played on this journey.



Arrangements entrusted to Comox Valley Funeral Home, Cremation and Reception Centre, Courtenay, BC, 250-334-0707 February 15, 1938 – March 6, 2019Hugh passed away at the Views at St. Joseph's, Comox on March 6, 2019.He is predeceased by his mother Dorothy Fossett, father John Fossett, sisters Dorothy Gulliford and Edith Cavazzi, as well as nephew Mark Gulliford. He is survived by his wife Gwen Fossett, sons Don (Lisa) Fossett, Bruce (Joanne) Fossett, daughter Debbie (Dean) Harms, grandchildren Melissa, Jessica (Matt), Jennifer, Darrell, Katrina, Nicole, Ava and Jason, great-grandchildren James, Addison and Grace; brother John (Connie – deceased) Fossett, sister Jenny (Alder – deceased) Comozetto, nieces and nephews Janice (Jim), Elaine (Doug), Doug, Harvey (Barb), Cyndra (Gerry), Darrell (Sheila), Maureen (Ralph) and Tammé (Tim).Hugh was a Master Warrant Officer in the Canadian Forces for 26 years and a commercial fisherman for seven years. He is a member of the Royal Canadian Legion. In Hugh's leisure, he enjoyed woodworking, birds, fish and fishing and hockey, both coaching and playing. He was a big man with a big voice and an even bigger heart filled with love for his family. He had a great sense of humour and way of story telling loved by all who knew him.Flowers gratefully declined.Donations to the , Diabetes Society or a charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated.A private celebration of his life will be held with his immediate family.Special thanks for the compassion and empathy from Dr. Gee and his staff, The Home Care Support (Palliative) team, the ER staff and the Hospice Team for the part each played on this journey.Arrangements entrusted to Comox Valley Funeral Home, Cremation and Reception Centre, Courtenay, BC, 250-334-0707 Funeral Home Comox Valley Funeral Home Cremation and Reception Centre

1101 Ryan Road

Courtenay , BC V9N 3R6

250-334-0707 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Kamloops This Week on Mar. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.