February 15, 1938 – March 6, 2019
|
Hugh passed away at the Views at St. Joseph's, Comox on March 6, 2019.
He is predeceased by his mother Dorothy Fossett, father John Fossett, sisters Dorothy Gulliford and Edith Cavazzi, as well as nephew Mark Gulliford. He is survived by his wife Gwen Fossett, sons Don (Lisa) Fossett, Bruce (Joanne) Fossett, daughter Debbie (Dean) Harms, grandchildren Melissa, Jessica (Matt), Jennifer, Darrell, Katrina, Nicole, Ava and Jason, great-grandchildren James, Addison and Grace; brother John (Connie – deceased) Fossett, sister Jenny (Alder – deceased) Comozetto, nieces and nephews Janice (Jim), Elaine (Doug), Doug, Harvey (Barb), Cyndra (Gerry), Darrell (Sheila), Maureen (Ralph) and Tammé (Tim).
Hugh was a Master Warrant Officer in the Canadian Forces for 26 years and a commercial fisherman for seven years. He is a member of the Royal Canadian Legion. In Hugh's leisure, he enjoyed woodworking, birds, fish and fishing and hockey, both coaching and playing. He was a big man with a big voice and an even bigger heart filled with love for his family. He had a great sense of humour and way of story telling loved by all who knew him.
Flowers gratefully declined.
Donations to the , Diabetes Society or a charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated.
A private celebration of his life will be held with his immediate family.
Special thanks for the compassion and empathy from Dr. Gee and his staff, The Home Care Support (Palliative) team, the ER staff and the Hospice Team for the part each played on this journey.
