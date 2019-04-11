Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ian Robert Birkett. View Sign

It is with great sadness and love that our family announces Ian Robert Birkett, loving husband and father, passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at the age of 52.



Ian was born on November 28, 1966 and raised in Fort St. John, BC by his loving parents Hal and Joan (King). He graduated from the British Columbia Institute of Technology in 1988 and honed his craft for over 30 years.



At a young age, Ian developed his passion for hockey and his love for family. To this day, Ian's allegiance to the Philadelphia Flyers could only be matched by his passion to experience life on his bike in the chill morning air with the love of his life, Theresa by his side. To know Ian was to understand selfless acts of his time followed by endless hours on his views on life.



Left to celebrate his life and cherish his memory is his loving wife Theresa, his parents Joan and Hal, his children Zachary and Zoe, his step-children Makayla and Dylan (Angeli), his sister Sandi Miller (Peter), his brother Philip Hulet (Evelyn), several aunts, uncles, cousins, a niece, a nephew, Gord and Linda Miller who were family to Ian and friends from every walk of life not the least his inspirational group the Motorheads.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 2:00 pm at The Kamloops Yacht Club, 1140 River St, Kamloops, BC. Family and friends are welcomed to the celebration and the family invite you to remain into the evening as we will continue to celebrate together in Ian's memory and sharing his stories.



Flowers are most gratefully declined. Memorial donations, if desired may be made to the BC Fires Appeal or the Red Cross.

It is with great sadness and love that our family announces Ian Robert Birkett, loving husband and father, passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at the age of 52.Ian was born on November 28, 1966 and raised in Fort St. John, BC by his loving parents Hal and Joan (King). He graduated from the British Columbia Institute of Technology in 1988 and honed his craft for over 30 years.At a young age, Ian developed his passion for hockey and his love for family. To this day, Ian's allegiance to the Philadelphia Flyers could only be matched by his passion to experience life on his bike in the chill morning air with the love of his life, Theresa by his side. To know Ian was to understand selfless acts of his time followed by endless hours on his views on life.Left to celebrate his life and cherish his memory is his loving wife Theresa, his parents Joan and Hal, his children Zachary and Zoe, his step-children Makayla and Dylan (Angeli), his sister Sandi Miller (Peter), his brother Philip Hulet (Evelyn), several aunts, uncles, cousins, a niece, a nephew, Gord and Linda Miller who were family to Ian and friends from every walk of life not the least his inspirational group the Motorheads.A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 2:00 pm at The Kamloops Yacht Club, 1140 River St, Kamloops, BC. Family and friends are welcomed to the celebration and the family invite you to remain into the evening as we will continue to celebrate together in Ian's memory and sharing his stories.Flowers are most gratefully declined. Memorial donations, if desired may be made to the BC Fires Appeal or the Red Cross. Published in Kamloops This Week on Apr. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close