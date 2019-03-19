Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Imre “Jim” Nagy. View Sign

September 24, 1936 – February 27, 2019



Imre Nagy was a man who lived his life exactly how he wanted.



He liked good food, was an avid sports fan, never hesitated to share his opinion and was fiercely dedicated to his independence.



Imre's strong will was evident from an early age.



Like many young Hungarians, he played a role in the Revolution of 1956. However, that role put him in jeopardy and ultimately forced him out of Hungary. After fleeing, he landed in an Italian refugee camp. From there, he eventually made his way to Canada. He only ever expressed love, gratitude and admiration for his new home.



After settling in Canada, Imre found love and had two children. He landed a good job with BC Tel. He bought a house, a shiny blue camaro and spent his weekends exploring the outdoors. Before he died, Imre proudly said "I had a very good life."



We miss you and will forever carry you in our hearts; Troy (Ann), Melanie (Kai), Yvette (Cary), Andrea, Ellen (Mike), Keegan and Calia.



Special thanks to the dedicated staff at Royal Inland Hospital. In particular, we are grateful to the hardworking renal team.



Family and friends will gather at a later date to celebrate Imre's life.



Should anyone desire, donations may be sent to the Kidney Foundation of Canada or the RIH Foundation. September 24, 1936 – February 27, 2019Imre Nagy was a man who lived his life exactly how he wanted.He liked good food, was an avid sports fan, never hesitated to share his opinion and was fiercely dedicated to his independence.Imre's strong will was evident from an early age.Like many young Hungarians, he played a role in the Revolution of 1956. However, that role put him in jeopardy and ultimately forced him out of Hungary. After fleeing, he landed in an Italian refugee camp. From there, he eventually made his way to Canada. He only ever expressed love, gratitude and admiration for his new home.After settling in Canada, Imre found love and had two children. He landed a good job with BC Tel. He bought a house, a shiny blue camaro and spent his weekends exploring the outdoors. Before he died, Imre proudly said "I had a very good life."We miss you and will forever carry you in our hearts; Troy (Ann), Melanie (Kai), Yvette (Cary), Andrea, Ellen (Mike), Keegan and Calia.Special thanks to the dedicated staff at Royal Inland Hospital. In particular, we are grateful to the hardworking renal team.Family and friends will gather at a later date to celebrate Imre's life.Should anyone desire, donations may be sent to the Kidney Foundation of Canada or the RIH Foundation. Published in Kamloops This Week on Mar. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close