Irene Bepple (née Keith), aged 85, passed away in Kamloops on November 16, 2019.



Beloved wife of Henry (Hank) Bepple of Kamloops and loving mother of daughters Heather Bepple (Joe), Janice (Doug) Weeks, Nancy Bepple and Alison Bepple (all of Kamloops) and Judy Bepple of Holland. Her family also included grandchildren Courtenay Reedman Parker, Ian Reedman, Don MacArthur, Jennifer Brown, Elizabeth Keam, Tyler Weeks, Alexi Weeks, Arlin Weeks, Thom Keijzer, Peter Keijzer, Robyn Storrie, and Tyson McInnes and great-grandchildren Levi, Austin, Montana, Jayden, Drew, Marissa, Emily, Warrick, Nathaniel, Paul, Oscar, Maeve, and Kysen.



She was predeceased by her father Harry Keith (1957), mother Ruth Irene Keith (2007) and her brother Gerald (1936).



Irene was born on October 12, 1934 at Cark House, Cark, Cumbria, England. Irene grew up in wartime England. She spent happy teen years in the Isle of Man, before emigrating to Moose Jaw, SK with her parents in 1952. In Moose Jaw, she met Hank, who she married in 1957. They moved to Vancouver Island then to Kamloops in 1973. Irene and Hank enjoyed many activities together, including fishing, camping and travelling, throughout their 62 years of marriage.



Irene was a talented artist. She shared her creations generously with others. Her home was always overflowing with family and friends at the many, many gatherings she hosted. She made and kept friendships for her entire lifetime. She was a loving, generous wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who made each and every one of the family feel special and loved. We will miss her dearly.



A Viewing will be held on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Drake Funeral Home, 210 Lansdowne St, Kamloops from 3:00 to 6:00 pm. The Funeral will take place on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 11:00 am at Hills of Peace Lutheran Church, 695 Robson Drive, Kamloops.



In lieu of flowers, the family thankfully requests a donation be made to Canadian Lutheran World Relief, or to a charity of your choice.



