November 14, 1922 - October 5, 2019
Irene was born on November 14, 1922 in Penticton, BC and passed away in Kamloops at 96 years old.
Predeceased by husband Arthur and brother Everard Cooper. She is survived by daughters Carolyn (Glen) Neilson and Wendy (Arnold) Boudreau, son William (Sharon) Crowson, her granddaughter Karla Graham (Corey) and great-grandchildren Suzanne and Jack.
She was foster mother to many children over the years.
Thanks to all the staff at Ridgeview Lodge for making her final year so lovely.
Irene was a longtime member of the Woman's Institute and Girl Guides.
Published in Kamloops This Week on Nov. 21, 2019