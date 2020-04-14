Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irene (Makowichuk) Ketsa. View Sign Obituary

Irene Ketsa (née Makowichuk) passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Royal Inland Hospital.



She is pre-deceased by her husband Steve, daughter Esther, brothers Harry, Peter, Joe and Sam; sisters Olga, Lilly, Jean, Rose and Lizzy.



She will be lovingly remembered by her sisters Anne and May; children Elaine (Robert) Grevenitis, Lorraine (Mike) Sorba, and Ken (Cheryl) Ketsa; grandchildren Jim (Dawn), Matthew (Raina), MJ, Allysha (Josh), KC, Jon (Amber), Stephanie (Chris), and Chad (Gemma); great- grandchildren Aidan, Ryder, Emily, Daxon, Lindsay and Ashton, as well as many other family members and friends.



Irene loved hummingbirds, her gardens, playing cards, family get-togethers and her many trips to the Casino. Her grandchildren and great- grandchildren were held dearly in her heart and she wanted only the best for them. Her candy jar was always full for their special visits.



We would like to thank the EMS and emergency staff at RIH for all their help.



She will be sadly missed but never forgotten.



"I can no longer see you with my eyes,

touch you with my hands,

but I will feel you in my heart forever."



No funeral by request.



A Celebration of Life will be scheduled for a later date.



