It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Irene Layland, of Kamloops, BC, on June 9, 2020 at the age of 87 with family by her side.



She will be lovingly remembered by her daughters Patricia (Thomas) Weckworth and Maureen (Donald) McKenzie, granddaughters Samantha (Adam) Fournier, Gillian Weckworth and Megyn McKenzie, her sister Emily Janik and numerous nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by her parents John and Emilia Mikulasik, her brothers Anthony, John, and Stephen, her brother-in-law Peter Janik and sister-in-law Peggy Mikulasik.



Mom was born in Kamloops on May 27, 1933 and was raised on the family homestead at Anderson Creek, near Knutsford. Her mother and brothers had to work hard to "keep us going" after the death of their father when she was 6. She attended Anderson Creek School with her sister Emily and often rode their horse Old Barney which was a special memory for both. The family moved to 12th Street in North Kamloops in 1945 where they owned and operated an apple orchard. As children, we along with our cousins enjoyed the fruits of their labour.



After high school in 1950, mom began working at the Bank of Nova Scotia and later at the Bank of Montreal until her retirement. She was a hardworking single mother who always put the needs of her family first. After retirement mom enjoyed gardening, cooking, baking and caring for her family, especially spoiling her beloved granddaughters.



Mom's home will always be remembered for the smell of her delicious cooking, hospitality, love of music and dancing, laughter and especially her warm embraces.



Mom was a devoted Catholic and member of O.L.P.H. Parish where she faithfully served in many capacities. In her own words she says "Patience and perseverance are the way I had to go through my life, which at times were pretty tough and poor. I never forgot that my faith in God helped me through many difficulties."



A heartfelt thank you to Dr. Wynne, the amazing staff and volunteers at the Brocklehurst Gemstone for your kind and gentle care of mom and to Fr. Paul Simms, Monsignor Jerry Desmond, and Fr. Vijay Martin for visiting with mom when she was no longer able to attend Mass.



A Funeral Mass was celebrated by Monsignor Jerry Desmond and Fr. Vijay Martin on June 22, 2020 at O.L.P.H. Church with Inurnment at Hillside Cemetery.



"Heaven gained the most perfect Angel."



Thank you mom for teaching us love, strength, faith and humility. Mom was such a kind and gentle person, with a contagious smile which will be missed by many.



Forever in our hearts, Auntie Irene, Mom and Grammie.

