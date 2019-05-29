Sadly, Iris "Pat" Hannah passed away on May 21, 2019.
She is predeceased by her husband Russ Hannah, parents Bill and Lena Goodridge. She is survived by her children Mike, Kathy (John), Karen (Rob), three grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, brother Bill (Sharon). numerous nieces, nephews and other family members.
Pat was involved in the Girl Guides for many years and later the Kamloops Sports Target Association. She especially enjoyed the years her and Russ spent judging the target shooting event at the BC Summer games.
Celebration of Life will be held at the family home on June 21, 2019 from 1:00 - 4:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Royal Inland Hospital Foundation.
Arrangements entrusted to Kamloops Funeral Home 250-554-2577
Condolences may be sent to the family from
www.kamloopsfuneralhome.com
Published in Kamloops This Week on May 29, 2019