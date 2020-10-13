It is with great sadness the family of Iris Clara Harrison announces her passing on October 4, 2020 in Kamloops, BC.



Iris is survived by her daughter Marilyn (Rick) and her son Greig, also six grandchildren Laura (Joe), Nicholas (Suzanne), Derrick, Mark, Gina and Marina. Iris had five great-grandchildren. Iris was predeceased by her husband Newton and her daughter Diane (Bruno).



Iris was born in Hardisty, Alberta and moved as an infant to Vancouver with her family. She was a WF in the Canadian Air Force, which is where she met her husband Newton. After the war, she moved to New Zealand where Newton finished his B.A. and they lived in South New Zealand where Newton's teaching career began.



Returning to Vancouver, they lived in South Surrey before heading to Kamloops in order to further his career in Adult Education. That work led to the establishment of Cariboo College and to Newton "Jack" becoming it's first principal - the college has since transitioned to TRU University.



Mom was a devoted mother and grandmother to all of us, with family happiness as her main purpose. She was a talented seamstress, gardener and created miracles in the kitchen! Her favourite prayer was the Serenity Prayer and she attended South Baptist Church for many years.



Iris was dearly loved and will be

deeply missed by family and friends.



The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the care from Brocklehurst Gemstone and the staff at Royal Inland Hospital during her final days.



A private family graveside service will be held at Hillside Cemetery.



Arrangements entrusted through Schoenings Funeral Home.

