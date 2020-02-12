It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Iris Hazel Stewart on February 1, 2020 at the Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice Home. She was 91 years of age.
Iris was born in Coronation, Alberta on July 25, 1928.
Predeceased by her parents Stewart and Winifred Wilson, her husband Doug and daughter Andre.
She is sadly missed by her son Brent, niece Lynn, grandchildren Alex and Nicole and great- granddaughter Avery.
Iris cherished her many memories with her friends from Beta Sigma Phi.
A Celebration of Life will be held in the Schoening Funeral Chapel on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Steven Felyk officiating.
Published in Kamloops This Week from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020