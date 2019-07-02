Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Iris Louise Hetherington. View Sign Service Information Kamloops Funeral Home 285 Fortune Drive Kamloops , BC V2B 2H7 (250)-554-2577 Obituary

1936 - 2019



Iris slipped peacefully away in the early hours of June 8, 2019 with her daughters at her side.



Iris was born on the family farm outside of Richard, Saskatchewan on June 9, 1936 to George and Beatrice Taylor (Banks). She moved to New Westminster in her teens, where she met her future husband Robert while attending high school. She was the love of his life and they were married in New Westminster on June 28, 1957.



Diverted from their Yellowstone Park honeymoon plans by a natural disaster, she mentioned how pretty she had thought Kamloops was. After many years of travelling to and from New Westminster to fish and vacation, the decision was made to move in 1963 and began raising their family of two daughters.



Iris worked her way through high school while waitressing at the Cariboo Hotel Café and graduated from Burnaby South. After graduation, she worked in the New Westminster school district office until the move to Kamloops. She then worked for 20+ years in the office for Weyerhaeuser Canada, the position from which she ultimately retired after two successful fights against cancer.



Iris' spare time was spent hunting with dad, salmon fishing at Pender Harbour, gardening, watching the Blue Jays, supporting the Kamloops Target Sports Association's antique show and sale, dressing up in period costume for cowboy action shooting events, visiting with friends and family, catching a play or a figure skating show, watching Spruce Meadows show jumping, or taking a quick road trip or adventure - anywhere!



We will remember her for her love of animals (cats, particularly), incredible knitting skills, enjoyment of flower gardening, homemade chocolates, a smile that would light up the room, sense of humour, her grace and quiet determination.



She was the guiding light that held the family through good times and bad, and is sorely missed by all who knew her.



She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years Robert, daughters Barbara (Don McConnell) and Joanne. Predeceased by sister Patricia Carnegie of Edmonton, AB. She is also survived by sisters Elaine Milman of Saskatoon, SK, Sheila Hapay of Richmond, BC, Eileen Russell of Williams Lake, BC, Marilyn O'Krane of Penticton, BC and brother Walter Taylor of Penticton, BC.



A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. George's Anglican Church, 308 Royal Ave., Kamloops.



Special thanks to all the staff at Kamloops Seniors Village but particularly Bridgette, Laurie, Christie, Bonnie, Montana and Amy. Your kindness and obvious care for mom is greatly appreciated.



Donations to the Alzheimer's Society of Canada in Iris' name would be appreciated in lieu of flowers.



Arrangements entrusted to Kamloops Funeral Home 250-554-2577



