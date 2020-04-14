Guest Book View Sign Obituary

Irving "Irv" George Mann, aged 85, passed away peacefully at Tabor Home in Abbotsford, BC.



Irv was born one of three children in Prince George, BC, the son of Irving and Erna Mann, bother Harold Mann, sister Viola Marquette (all pre-deceased).



Irv was a hard working, dedicated son, brother, husband, father, uncle, cousin, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. He was a respected businessman, owner, operator and creator of Zono Filters Ltd. (Kamloops), Northern Magneto (Prince George), and Mann's Automotive (Smithers). He was known as an earnest, enthusiastic committed member of the Lions Club in Chase, Kamloops, Prince George and Smithers, spearheading a variety of service projects over his 60+ years, receiving the prestigious "Life Membership" award, among other honours.



He held rank in the Air Cadets, was one of the early pioneers of PGARA raceway, an avid stock car driver, a certified pilot. He loved to dance with his wife Kassy, had a zeal for life, quick witted and having a sense of humour.



Irv loved his family first and foremost, married to his wife of over 65 years, Kathleen "Kassy." Irv will be deeply missed by his four children and their spouses, his ten grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, family and friends.



Published in Kamloops This Week from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020

