January 1, 1933 - November 21, 2019



In the face of every type of pain, watching your mom die is like a pain of no other, in the early morning of Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 12:11 am, Mrs. Italia Morrone of Kamloops BC passed away at the age of 86 years old. She is survived by her son Franco (Gail) Francis Morrone of Kamloops, daughter Maria (Neilsen) Morrone of Kelowna, BC, her three grandchildren Sarah (Joe), Luigi and Joseph; great-grandchildren Chloe and Deagan, and her sister Annina of Italy. She was predeceased by her husband Luigi Morrone, who passed away of cancer on June 22, 1981 and her son Joseph Joe Morrone who passed away of heart disease attack on February 9, 2011.



Italia was born on January 1, 1933 in Malito Calabria, Provincia di Cosenza Italy, the daughter of Giuseppe and Catarina Caputo. Her large family consisted of ten siblings, Vicenzina, Gino, Annina, Emma, Armando, Maria, Attilio, Guerino, and Corrado.



On January 29, 1955, Italia married the love of her life; Luigi Morrone who was born May 16, 1935 in Cerisano Catanzaro Italy. They met in her hometown of Malito while Luigi was travelling through to their family business cantina/market. It was love at first sight. Three years later, in 1958, they moved to start their new life and family in Canada, living with her brother Armando and Maria Caputo downtown Kamloops on Seymour Street for three years. Here their first son Frank was born May 6, 1960. They lived here until they could buy their first home on Nicola Street in 1962. Here, their second son Joe was born March 3, 1964. Luigi continued to work hard as a bricklayer/construction worker and for the School Board District 73 while Italia devoted her life as wife, mother and caretaker of the home. Mom was an honourable wife and extraordinary mother. Once they built their dream home in 1967 on Lethbridge Ave., Northshore Kamloops, their daughter Maria was born June 15, 1973. When Luigi became ill with cancer, Italia became a full-time caregiver for her sick husband as well as running the household and raising their three children. Italia never remarried after Luigi passed away, her loyalty was honourable and paramount. Italia moved into a mother and father role well aware of the demands of full-time parenthood as a widow for 38 years.



A very generous, loving and trustworthy neighbour, Mom thoroughly enjoyed sharing her fruits and vegetables from her garden which were transformed into delicious homecooked meals for family and friends year after year. This generosity was not just expended to her children, she extended a helping hand to anyone who needed it. Mama Morrone had a green thumb to grow the most magnificent tomato's and vegetables that were recognized within the community. She was an avid gardener. She loved her garden with pride.



In 2005, her daughter Maria moved to Kelowna to start her new life with her lifelong partner Neilsen. Maria and Neilsen shared many wonderful adventures with Italia in Kelowna including their trips to Mexico. Italia's passion and delight for her family is now a legacy that her children will carry with them in honour of her strong, loving, unselfish and courageous mother. She loved watching Wheel of Fortune in the evenings and adored the family pets; her cat Charlie who she leaves behind and her handsome family dog, Maximus, who recently passed away of cancer on September 13, 2019.



A virtuous woman in every way, Italia was a beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Daughter, Sister, Friend, Neighbour. We watched you sacrifice and put us first time and time again. We watched you make sure our needs were always met first before your own. We watched you give your all to make sure you raised good humans. Thank you Mom, May God take care of you, the way you took care of us.



The family would like to offer a special thanks to Dr. Jeevyn Chahal, the nursing staff at Royal Inland Hospital, Italia's sister-in-law Zia Maria Caputo and family, lifelong neighbours on Lethbridge Avenue; Louisa and Alberto, Myrtle, Maria and Russ, Sandra and Francesca and to all friends attending the Prayers and Mass to pay their respects to Italia Morrone.



Prayers will be recited in the Church at 7:00 pm on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. The Funeral Mass will be recited at 11:00 am on Thursday, November 28, 2019 in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 635 Tranquille Road, Kamloops, BC. Father Vijay Duming Martin OCD, Celebrant.



Following the service, Italia will be laid to rest with her husband Luigi and son Joe along with her Mother and Father and many siblings at Hillside Cemetery. Friends are invited to join the family for a time of fellowship and refreshment at the OLPH Parish Centre on the North Shore.



*Dear Mom, for the rest of our lives,

we will honour and search for moments full of you,

Ti Amo Sempre Cara Mamma Bella*

Love your son Frank and daughter Maria MORRONE……



Arrangements entrusted to Kamloops Funeral Home 250-554-2577



