It is with great sorrow that we mourn the loss of Iva Adams. She is survived by her son Keith and other family members. She will be dearly missed by all the people she was close to.
We would like to thank Dr. Bantock for his amazing care of Iva and a special thank you to Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice home, you are truly loving people. Thank you for all that you do!!!
In memory of Iva, please make a donation to the Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice Home, 72 Whiteshield Crescent South, Kamloops, BC V2E 2S9 or by calling (250) 372-1336.
Arrangements entrusted to Kamloops Funeral Home 250-554-2577
Condolences may be sent to the family from www.kamloopsfuneralhome.com
Published in Kamloops This Week on Dec. 3, 2019