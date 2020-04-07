Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ivan "John" Baric. View Sign Service Information Schoening Funeral Service 513 Seymour Street Kamloops , BC V2C2G8 (250)-374-1454 Obituary

On March 17, 2020 Ivan (John) Baric passed away peacefully with his family by his side. He is survived by his wife Anka, the love of his life for 58 years, his daughter Gordana (Christopher Savage) and his pride and joy grandchildren Tatjana and Darmir Savage. He is also survived by his brother Tony Baric, nieces Mary Baric, and Ann (Troy Nagy), and many other nieces and nephews in Croatia, Slovenia, and Australia.



At an early age John lost his mother Marija and later his father Ivan. Along with the loss of his parents, his sisters Anusa and Anica also left his life early on, and later in his life his brother Mico sisters-in-law Roza, Eva and niece Helen Baric.



John was born on April 18, 1934 in Kijevo, Croatia. In 1970 he and his family immigrated to Canada, arriving in Kamloops on November 17. Ivan, Anka and Gordana found their new home a little hard to fit into at first. However, with John's faith and belief in his family they soon found their feet, their home and their extended family of friends. John worked in the construction/stucco industry for 30 years and enjoyed spending time with his co-workers.



Dad's greatest pride, joy, and purpose for leaving his homeland was to give his family a better life. This became so apparent once he retired and became a "Dida" (grandpa). He welcomed the first of his two grandchildren in 2002, then the second in 2005. He never would let either of his two treasures want for anything and stood behind them in all they pursued. Spending time with his grandchildren, either taking care of them before or after school, teaching them about gardening or telling them one of his many stories was his greatest joy. John's love of them never faltered.



Dad did so many things well around the home and set a shining example of how to be a good person. He was a great gardener; made the best coffee, was mom's right hand in cooking, baking and what ever was on the go on any given day. Dad loved reading the newspaper, watching current events going on in the world; consequently, he was up to date on current affairs and loved to have a discussion. He was our role model in how to take care of our body, minds and he worked hard to stay fit. His love of gardening, the outdoors and the fact that he walked the city allowed John to show us all how to stay strong in health.



Tata/Dida what we would give to have your arms around us again, to hear your voice, to see you smile as you did in the days that used to be.



Forever loved, forever missed, always remembered.



An intimate Catholic Mass at Sacred Heart Cathedral and final Interment at Hillside Cemetery was presided over by Father Derrick Cameron on March 24, 2020. This service was so welcomed and was the last to be sanctioned during this time of Global uncertainty. Attended by immediate family and a few close extended family friends, John was able to go to Our Lord surrounded by the faith he lived. A service to celebrate John in which all who wish to join will be arranged with ample notice at a later date.



The family wishes to extend their sincerest gratitude to all the health care professionals who attended to John and allowed his final days to be filled with peace and love.



