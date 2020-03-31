Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for J.A. "Sandy" McCurrach. View Sign Obituary

Sandy McCurrach slipped away peacefully on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 with Ellen, his wife of nearly sixty years by his side.



Sandy was born to Bruce and Helen McCurrach on September 25, 1936 in New Westminster, BC and was raised in Burnaby with his sister Helen.



Sandy was a proud member of the Class of 1958, graduating from UBC with a Bachelor of Science degree in Agriculture. He was a member of the Beta Theta Pi Fraternity and made many cherished lifelong friendships during his exciting academic and social years at university.



After finishing his studies, Sandy moved to Winnipeg where he fell in love with a cute young nurse named Ellen McKinnon. They married and moved to Kamloops where, with his entrepreneurial spirit and hard work, he developed Purity Feed into a successful, community oriented company. While running the business he simultaneously ran various ranching enterprises including his famous turkey farm and several cattle ranch operations. He was a good businessman and was always fair and honest. His customers truly respected him and often dropped by the store just to enjoy his company and ask for his wise advice.



Sandy served on several industry related boards and believed in giving back to the community. He served as Chair of the National Farm Products Marketing Council and was a member of the National Turkey Board, the B.C. Cattlemen's Association and the Royal Inland Hospital Board, to name a few. He made significant contributions to agriculture locally and across Canada. In 2012 Sandy was awarded the Queen's Diamond Jubilee Medal.



A strong believer in Liberal values, Sandy and Ellen were loyal supporters of the Liberal Party of Canada for decades and made many friends along the way.



Above all Sandy was a family man. The partnership that he shared with Ellen was based on love, trust and friendship. His greatest joy was his children Mary Ellen (Joe Shaffer), John and Richard (Andrea), his grandchildren Ryan, Aydin, Lauren and Catherine, his great-grandson Hunter and step- grandchildren Rebecca and Jonah. He inspired them all with his quiet wisdom, his encouraging words, the example he set and the innumerable moments of fun and laughter he created for his family and friends.



In 2006 Sandy was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease. Like all challenges, he accepted it with strength, courage and dignity. In spite of the progression of the disease, he and Ellen spent many happy times travelling the world with lifelong friends. Sandy continued to participate in activities he enjoyed such as attending the Kamloops Blazers games, seeing his buddies at his long standing coffee group and spending time at the family cabin at the Shuswap Lake.



The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks and appreciation to Dr. Jennifer Takahashi for her loving care and guidance, to the medical and nursing staff at Royal Inland Hospital and Ponderosa Lodge, and to friends and neighbours who have been a great support.



If you wish, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice or to the Parkinson's Society of BC.



