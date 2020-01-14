Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jack Charles Bloom. View Sign Obituary

With sadness, the family of Jack Bloom would like to share that he passed away peacefully on December 15, 2019, at the age of 99 years. Dad was predeceased by his wife Frances, and brothers Gene, Frank, Jess and Jules. He is survived by his loving family - sons Michael (Heather) of Kamloops, Andy (Hield) of Abbotsford, Steve (Sarah) of Kamloops, daughter Janice (Lindsey) of Kamloops, grandchildren Wendy, Gina, Kirsten, Kimberly, Erica, Alison, Nicolas, Cara and Steen and great-grandchildren William, Addison, Jacob, and Geoffrey, nieces and nephews, as well as many other relatives.



Dad was born on February 23, 1920 in Hanna, Alberta, the fourth of five boys, to Frank and Clara Bloom. In his late teens, the family moved to Kamloops. As Canada became involved in World War II Dad enlisted in the army; he served on the Pacific front at the Aleutian Islands and overseas in England, Holland and Belgium. After the war, he returned home to Kamloops, married Frances Parkin and began his career in the lumber industry. Soon after, they moved to North Vancouver, where all the children were born. In 1959, our family moved back to Kamloops, where Mom and Dad remained.



After the war, Dad started up his own lumber business, brokering and wholesaling cedar shakes and shingles, cedar siding, moulding and flat finish lumber. He continued in this business until retirement.



Music was a big part of Dad's life. As a young teen, he travelled from Hanna to Calgary to take music lessons. In the army, Dad played sax and clarinet as part of the bands that marched and entertained the troops. Later, he played in dance and jazz bands at home. We were brought up on the music of the big bands of the swing era, Broadway musicals and light jazz. We remember fondly going to sleep to the sound of the jam session happening in our basement. In his 80s, he taught himself to play the keyboard. He has passed this love of music onto all of us.



Dad was a hobby guy and not afraid to try anything. Money was often tight with a young family so if he wanted it, he built it: from a Heathkit stereo, stereo cabinets, to building golf clubs. His perfume manufacturing days left Mom (and the basement) with a variety of sweet floral scents! He was forever exploring new ideas.



In the early 1970s, Dad took up golf again, a sport he had enjoyed as a young man. Dad and Mom became members of the Kamloops Golf and Country Club, where they spent many enjoyable hours and made lifelong friends. This fit in nicely with their winter migration to Arizona and California. It was a known fact that Dad shot equal to or under his age many times, but it was surprise for us to learn that he accomplished this 27 times! Even at the age of 83 he shot a 78. This skill did not get passed on to us!

Mom however, was the only one to shoot a hole in one.



After Mom passed, Dad remained independent in their home at Ponderosa Place. As we spent more time with him in the last few years, we came to further appreciate his other gifts: storytelling, organizational skills, sensitivity to his family and his right to be right – always! We love you Dad! You will be missed dearly by all of us.



A celebration of life to follow in the spring of 2020.



Arrangements entrusted to Schoening Funeral Services 250-374-1454



Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting

